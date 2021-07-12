Cancel
Visual Artist Trap Bob Speaks On Creating Art From Her Experiences and Protecting Her Work

By MadameNoire
rnbcincy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In this Madame Noire interview, sponsored by Crown Royal Regal Apple, visual artist Trap Bob talks about her signature style which she describes as ‘loud,’ saying she loves the use of bright colors.”. The pioneering artist, who gets much of...

rnbcincy.com

