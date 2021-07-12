Visual Artist Trap Bob Speaks On Creating Art From Her Experiences and Protecting Her Work

Sue Johnson, professor of art, will deliver a talk about her creative work and research project at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library this Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The talk is via Zoom and open to all to attend. Johnson was awarded a one-month research fellowship and is currently in residence at Winterthur conducting research for her project, “Woman, As Advertised.” Her project focuses on archival collections that include 19th and early 20th century materials; scrapbooks and paper dolls created by young women, fashion plates, shopping guides and catalogs, women’s magazines, textile and ceramic catalogs, and historical prints and ceramic objects that picture the female form. Based on her research fellowship, Johnson will create new art works to include an artist book of text and image and a new series of mixed media paintings.
Comments / 0