Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Royal St. George's Oozes the Unpredictable, Making It Perfect Venue for Final Major of 2021

By Dan O'Neill
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xw6xz_0av6s2QG00
Royal St. George's, shown here at the 2011 Open, is a worthy venue for the fourth major of 2021. Golf File

If we’re talking unusual - and we are - how about the 2020 golf year? No handshakes, no fans, no British Open, U.S. Open in September, Masters in November, life on Mars, cats living with dogs … When it comes to unconventional, the pandemic-perforated calendar of ’20 buried the needle, pardon the vaccine reference.

This year, things have gravitated toward familiarity. But even “ordinary” is something with which we are unaccustomed. To wit, here it is mid-July, heart of the summer, meat of the golf season and we are about to experience the final major championship of the season. The British Open begins this week on the southeastern coast of England and then … that’s it, done for 2021.

Feels odd, kind of like awarding hockey’s Stanley Cup while it’s still chilly out, or concluding the World Series while it’s still warm. C’mon, you want to get nuts? Let’s get nuts!

But this is golf’s new normal, the way it was supposed to be last year, the way it’s set to be in years to come - Masters in April, PGA Championship in May, U.S. Open in June and the British Open batting cleanup in mid-July. Thanks for comin,’ hit the lights on your way out.

The sequence assigns this 149th edition of the “Open Championship” a particularly tall order. Because the new order of things, to this point, has been splendid. Each of the three previous majors in ‘21has left a signature.

Played for the second time in five months, the Masters presented a historic performance by Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese player to rock a green jacket. That is a win that will resonate globally for many moons. The PGA followed in May with a stunning Lazarus story. Before the week at Kiawah Island, 455 majors had been conducted and only five had been won by men 45 or older, none by one in his 50s.

Enter 50-year-old Phil Mickelson, who used his calves and charisma to capture his sixth major and make golf history.

A month later, the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines was a gritty affair with an explosive finish. Jon Rahm stayed poised, stayed patient and steered 43 feet of twisting putts to birdie the last two holes and become the first Spaniard to win the championship.

More magic, more history, more memories.

Put it all together and it’s a tough act for this British Open to follow. Adding weight to the load is the fact that the good golf galleries of Great Britain have been stuck in the green room for two years, waiting to crown the next “Champion Golfer of The Year.”

That said, Mark Twain once wrote, “A thing long expected takes the form of the unexpected when at last it comes.” And where unexpected, magical and memorable are concerned, a British Open at Royal George’s might be just the ticket, the perfect place to pass the major championship baton and run the anchor leg.

You want unexpected - how about Thomas Bjorn’s bunker debacle in 2003? With a one-shot lead, Bjorn needed three swats to get out of the sand at Royal George’s No. 16. His double-bogey paved the path to a stunning championship for Ben Curtis.

That’s correct, Ben Curtis. Not Ben Hogan, not Curtis Strange … Ben Curtis. He ranked 396th in the world at the time and was a 300-1 shot in the London books.

You want memorable - how about Greg Norman’s win in 1993? “The Shark” fired a final-round 64 to beat the No. 1 player in the world at the time, Nick Faldo, by two. The final leaderboard was a Who’s Who of golf, with all but one of the top 12 names either holding a major championship title, or destined to secure one in the future.

Among those in attendance in ’93 was Grand Slam winner Gene Sarazen, who called the championship the “finest” he had ever seen.

How about magical - and how about Darren Clarke’s victory at RSG in 2011? The popular Northern Irishman was thought to be on the backside of his career, one that would remain unfulfilled by a major triumph. But playing in his 20th British Open, Clarke outlasted a Mickelson charge on Sunday and got his major at the age of 42.

Truth is, batting order notwithstanding, the British Open will never be an afterthought, not after 161 years. Moreover, there is something about Royal St. George’s, something that oozes unpredictable and unforgettable. After all, this is the club that inspired Ian Fleming to create the match between James Bond and Goldfinger in Fleming’s 1959 book Goldfinger. How many proper courses have had bowler-beaned loopers like Oddjob walking the fairways? A member at RSG, Fleming used Royal St. Mark’s as a pseudonym in the book, but left little doubt as to the true identity.

This is the club where Peter Jacobsen tackled a naked streaker on the 18th green of the 1985 British Open. “I went low and kept my mouth shut,” Jacobsen said afterward, “which is hard for me to do.”

This is the club that can present the kind of abrasive weather elements that typify a British Open, as it did in 1894 when John Henry Taylor battled brutal conditions to capture the first British Open conducted outside of Scotland. Taylor’s winning score of 326 - 127 years later - remains the highest in championship history.

This summer has kicked off a new era for major championship golf, and getting used to the shuffled sequence will take time. But if this is the way it shall be, if the final major of the year is to be conducted in mid-July, this is the right one. The first three editions of golf’s big four have set a terrific stage. Royal St. George’s promises to bring down the curtain in style.

More Morning Read Coverage of 2021 British Open:

- Unfazed Bryson DeChambeau Turns Page on Caddie Saga

- Bettors' Roundtable: Favorites, Sleepers, Best Bets from Pool of Experts

- No Course Embraces Quirks Quite Like Royal St. George's'

- Shane Lowry Can Make Rare History This Week

- The Perfect Venue to Cap 2021 Major Season? It's Royal St. George's

- Americans Need to Man Up an Deal With British Open Travel Protocols

- Elements of Style: What Pros Will Wear This Week at British Open

- Gary Player Says St. George's is Easiest of Open Venues

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf World#Great Britain#U S Open#Japanese#Spaniard#Rsg#Northern Irishman#The British Open#Royal St Mark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
World Series
News Break
Golf
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
Golfdailyjournal.net

Key hole at Royal St. George’s in the British Open

SANDWICH, England — The key hole at Royal St. George’s in the first round Thursday at the British Open:. KEY FACT: Of the eight players who shot 66 or better, Jordan Spieth is the only one to make birdie.
GolfSkySports

The Open: Lee Westwood confident of contending for major breakthrough at Royal St George's

Lee Westwood is confident that he can bounce back from a disappointing finish to the abrdn Scottish Open and contend for a long-awaited major breakthrough at The 149th Open. The 48-year-old was within a shot of the halfway lead in the Rolex Series event and briefly topped the leaderboard during the third round at The Renaissance Club, only to slip out of contention with rounds of 71 and 72 over the weekend.
Golfedglentoday.com

Reasonable scoring not for everyone at Royal St. George's

Phil Mickelson must have walked off Royal St. George's and wondered what hit him. The opening round Thursday in the British Open was accommodating enough for 47 players to post scores in the 60s, led by Louis Oosthuizen at 6-under 64. Mickelson didn't break 80. He failed to register a...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Take On Royal St George’s With The Toptracer 9-Shot Challenge

Take on Royal St George’s with the Toptracer 9-shot challenge. Toptracer’s 9-shot challenge is back and better than ever. The latest edition is brought to you in partnership with the R&A and offers golfers the chance to take on Royal St George’s during the 149th Open Championship. Step up and...
GolftheScore

Morikawa torches Royal St. George's to take Open Championship lead

Collin Morikawa fired a sizzling 64 in Round 2 of the Open Championship to reach 9-under and take the clubhouse lead by three shots midway through Friday. The World No. 4's day featured seven birdies and a putt on No. 18 that would have seen him match the single-round tournament scoring record at Royal St. George's Golf Club; it grazed the left edge instead.
GolfSalem News Online

Royal St. George’s brings the unexpected

SANDWICH, England — Danny Willett shrugged his shoulders, grabbed his tee, and returned to his caddie beside the fourth tee at Royal St. George’s. He’d just hit what he thought was the ideal drive during his final practice round at the British Open, only for one of the bumps on the course’s lunar-like landscape to throw it offline and into the rough.
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Louis Oosthuizen enjoys 'perfect' start to lead Jordan Spieth at Royal St George's

Louis Oosthuizen savoured a "perfect" start to The 149th Open as he fired a 64 to claim the first-round lead ahead of Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman at Royal St George's. Oosthuizen, determined to avoid a seventh runner-up finish in a major championship, and his third in row this year, made six birdies and handed in a bogey-free scorecard to set the pace on day one in bright but blustery conditions at the Sandwich links.
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

Yahoo Golf Talk: The 149th Open at Royal St. George's

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The final major of the season is upon us this week as...
GolfShropshire Star

English trio make a good impression in early stages at Royal St George’s

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, rolled in an eight-footer at the first and picked up another shot at the fifth. Englishmen Paul Casey, Danny Willett and Andy Sullivan shared the early lead on the first day as the postponed 149th Open Championship got under way at Royal St George’s. Both...
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Sergio Garcia requires police escort to make tee time at Royal St George's

Sergio Garcia made an encouraging start to The 149th Open, but only after he needed some last-minute assistance from police to make it to Royal St George's. The 2017 Masters champion birdied his final two holes to post a two-under 68 and stay within four strokes of early pacesetter Louis Oosthuizen, despite seeing his pre-round routine disrupted by heavy traffic around the Kent venue.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

How To Become A Member At Royal St George’s Golf Club

How To Become A Member At Royal St George’s Golf Club. This year’s Open Championship venue Royal St George’s is one of the UK’s most prestigious golf clubs, having now hosted the world’s oldest golf Major on 15 occasions. The Kent links was the first club outside of Scotland to...
GolfGolf Channel

Louis Oosthuizen back on major horse, er, tractor at Royal St. George's

SANDWICH, England – It’s the preferred debate among armchair quarterbacks everywhere: Did he lose the tournament or was he beaten?. It’s also a debate Louis Oosthuizen is well versed in following back-to-back near misses – at the PGA Championship, where he was two shots behind Phil Mickelson, and then at the U.S. Open, where he finished a stroke behind champion Jon Rahm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy