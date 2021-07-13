Cancel
Vermillion County, IN

New public park opens in Vermillion County

By Lindsey Jackson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The new Trailhead Walking and Biking Trail Park is set open at 10 a.m July 13, offering a new leisure area for Wabash Valley residents. The project began four years ago after the Vermillion Trails Alliance received a piece of county property just off of State Road 63. Les Zimmerman, president of the Vermillion Trails Alliance, said the group wanted to build a park that would promote healthy living across the area.

