Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

A Trio of Great (and Quirky) Courses Across the Pond

By Joe Passov
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPNtE_0av6rmmW00
At Lahinch, if the goats are roaming about, then that's a sign that the weather is just fine.  Golffile

Lahinch Golf Club (Old), Lahinch, Ireland

Lahinch charms with titanic sandhills and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and of the Cliffs of Moher. Another key ingredient is the herd of goats utilized to forecast the weather. If they are huddled near the clubhouse, the foul stuff is on the way. Old Tom Morris’ 1893 design, coupled with Alister MacKenzie’s 1927 renovation and Martin Hawtree’s 2003 restoration form a seamless fit on ideal terrain, even as such relics such as the par-5 fourth (“Klondyke”) and the par-3 fifth (“Dell”) wow with their blind, old-fashioned quirk.

North Berwick Golf Club (West), North Berwick, Scotland

Bewilderment eventually leads to enchantment at North Berwick, the quirkiest of all the great courses. Home to the legendary "Redan” hole, the par-3 15th, this 143-year-old antique also serves up “Pit,” the par-4 13th, which features a low stone wall running parallel to the fairway and on a diagonal directly in front of the green; “Gate,” the par-4 16th with its bizarre double-plateau green; and a short par-4 18th where even a casual push could shatter car windows.

Prestwick Golf Club, Prestwick, Scotland

Possibly a quirkier course than even fan favorite North Berwick. Prestwick has always had its passionate admirers, as well as its fierce critics, who have deemed its archaic eccentricities as relics best confined to another era. Old Tom Morris left his St. Andrews home in 1851 to design a new 12-hole links in the west of Scotland and assisted the club in 1882-1883 when it expanded to 18 holes. The 345-yard, par-4 first hole (“Railway”) is one of the quirkiest in golf, with a stone wall and an active railway flush with the landing area’s right side. Other delightfully unusual Morris holes that survived are the par-5 third, (“Cardinal”); the par-4 13th (“Sea Headrig”); and the par-4 17th (“Alps”).

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Prestwick Golf Club#Lahinch Golf Club#North Berwick Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisCape Gazette

Across the pond

The British Open is the last golf major every year and it's also the oldest event in golf. Thanks to COVID, it's been two years since this event was held, so everyone is ready for a great event. There are still a lot of restrictions in place, but it's a much welcomed return and is being held at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England.
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Men’s golf tournament suspended due to lightning

The first round of the men’s Olympic golf tournament has been suspended due to lightning at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was lining up a putt on the 14th green when the hooter sounded, signalling the order to clear the course. He looked a little mystified and asked Irish team members: “What do we do now?” They flagged down a cart and took a ride to find shelter.
Golftheintelligencer.com

Go for Par: 5 great golf courses across the Metro East

There are plenty of chances to play a round across the Metro East. Whether you're looking for a challenge or are going golfing with the family, from playing a round with business associates to hanging out with golf buddies, there are also plenty of reasons to get outside and play a few holes. Here are five of the best golf courses in the area to play 18 holes.
Midland, MILPGA

Ariya Jutanugarn Continues Winning Form Across the Pond

Not even a transatlantic flight or six-hour time difference can slow Ariya Jutanugarn. After winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with sister Moriya on Sunday in Midland, Mich., the 12-time LPGA Tour champion maintained her championship form with a 4-under 67 in Thursday’s opening round of the Amundi Evian Championship.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Dubai Creek to host 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

The 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) is to be held at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 3-6, 2021. Created in 2009, the AAC was established to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region. The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.
GolfBBC

Stephen Dodd 'delighted' to play at 150th Open Championship in 2022

Welsh golfer Stephen Dodd says he is "delighted" to have earned a spot in the 150th Open Championship next year. The 55-year-old won the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale on Sunday to secure the first major championship of his career. As well as the chance to play at next year's...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Morpeth Family Golf Centre upgrades practice facilities with Inrange

N1Golf’s Morpeth Family Golf Centre near Newcastle is upgrading its driving range experience with the installation of Inrange ball-tracking technology. The decision to install Inrange comes after the success and growth of existing Inrange-powered N1Golf sites at Greenwich Peninsula Driving Range in London and Riverside Family Golf Centre in Nottingham.
lcnme.com

On the Pond

Over the past six months, through this column, I have been able to share many memories of summers on Biscay Pond and, now, life as a year-round resident. Some of my vague summer memories involve a boys’ camp located on the Fogler Road. I remember hiking down the Fogler Road as a child and seeing this camp on both sides of the road. I recall the “Camp Biscay” truck being parked in Damariscotta and I have memories of campers canoeing down the Pond.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Paul Casey: NOTHING beats winning a gold medal as a golfer!

Paul Casey believes winning a gold medal at the Olympics would be a greater achievement than even landing a major championship. English duo Casey and Tommy Fleetwood will represent Great Britain in the Men's Olympic Golf Tournament in Tokyo this week, and they will represent the nation as defending champions with 2016 winner Justin Rose ineligible to compete.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Get Out of the Sand With One Simple Drill

In the latest in our video series from the sunny shores of Maui, PGA Master Professional Claude Brousseau has a quick drill that you can practice on the range to get your sand game on track. The key is that sand shots are mostly mental, and with the right approach you'll get out in one shot with ease.
GolfGolf Digest

Soon-to-be Duke freshman wins Pennsylvania Amateur at Merion with 194-yard walk-off eagle

Merion Golf Club has had its fair share of historic moments in golf over the years. Bobby Jones completing the Grand Slam at the 1930 U.S. Amateur, Ben Hogan's 1-iron in the final round of the 1950 U.S. Open, Lee Trevino defeating Jack Nicklaus in a playoff at the 1971 U.S. Open, Justin Rose's 4-iron to seal the deal at the 2013 U.S. Open, just to name a few.
Tennisgolfbusinessnews.com

La Manga Club To Host LET Qualifying School And Winter Training

The Ladies European Tour has announced an exciting new partnership with La Manga Club in Spain, which will host Qualifying School for the next three years, as the next generation of champions begin their journey into professional golf. La Manga Club – an exclusive holiday, sports and leisure resort, which...
Retailgolfbusinessnews.com

Worldwide Golf Brands Appoints Grahame Laird To Grow Retail Presence In Scotland

Leading golf distribution company Worldwide Golf Brands (WWGB) has appointed respected area sales manager Grahame Laird to its sales team. Grahame joins WWGB after nine successful years at Lynx Golf, taking on the Scottish sales territory for Oscar Jacobson, Stuburt and MacGregor Golf; a move that brings his 40 year career full circle.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Sepp Straka: "I want to get a medal in Tokyo"

Sepp Straka holds a slender lead after day one of the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition, five years after he was inspired to become an Olympian by watching the action in Rio on TV. The Austrian shot a bogey-free round of 63 to get to eight under par and open up a one shot lead over Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond at Kasumigaseki Country Club as he made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, after watching from afar as golf returned to the Olympics following a gap of over 100 years in Brazil.
GolfNBC Sports

Austria's Sepp Straka Leads Men's Golf Tournament after Round 1

Round 1 of the men’s golf tournament is in the books. After being delayed earlier Thursday morning due to lightning, the round ended out with none of the four Americans competing inside the top 10. The four Americans were the top four ranked golfers in the tournament entering Olympic play.
Hobbiescookcountynews-herald.com

The art of fly fishing, and baseball

In the days of high summer, in the tourist times, the fishing times, I instructed people in the rather odd, really difficult techniques of fly-casting, the casting of a fly in order to catch fish. I always started off the instructions on grass. Meaning we learned to cast on sod or as near to it as we could get that […]
Golfwfxrtv.com

Former Hokie Scott Vincent improves on Day 2 at Olympic golf competition

KAWAGOE, Japan (WFXR/AP) — Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent had a better round on Friday than his first outing on the course at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. The former Virginia Tech golfer shot a four-under 67 in the second round of the men’s Olympic golf tournament, moving from 52nd to 34th in the standings and improving by seven strokes from his opening round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy