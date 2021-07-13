Susan Carley, 68, of Clio, formerly of Alpena, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. Susan was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Charles and Donna (Hutchinson) Edmondson. She married Gary Cummings in 1972, he preceded her in death on Labor Day of 1980. Susan eventually fell in love again and married Clarence “Butch” Carley at the Alpena Tractor Club in July of 1992, Butch passed away in April of 2016. Susan loved gardening and was a member of the gardening club at Cathro Community Baptist Church where she was a long-time active member. Susan also enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors, but her greatest joy came from time spent with family.