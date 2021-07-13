6ix9ine Claims Blueface "Can't Compete": "I Have 23 Million Followers He Has 0"

The online spat between Blueface and Tekashi 6ix9ine rolls on. After 6ix9ine trolled Blueface for getting his jeweler's name tattooed on the side of his head, the pair of rappers haven't let up. Blueface took jabs at Tekashi's loved ones, most notably his ex and father, complaining that 6ix9ine wasn't financially supportive. The back-and-forth is said to have resulted in Blueface getting his Instagram deleted and the California rapper accused his virtual foe of reporting all of his posts.