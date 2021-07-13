Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Sponsored ContentBenefits of Delta-8 THC

By In Touch Staff
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJTvu_0av6r3LC00

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

Benefits of Delta-8 THC

Holistic health care and medicine are ever on the rise throughout the United States and over the past decade, cannabis research and reform have both progressed along with this wellness movement. The cannabis and hemp industries have reached new milestones, with consumers becoming more aware and well-versed with various cannabinoids that can be found in cannabis and hemp plants. From THC to CBD and even to the rarer cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and THCV, consumers are learning more about cannabinoids and how to utilize them for their potentially therapeutic benefits. Cannabinoids can help you reduce stress, manage pain, stimulate appetite, and more.

If you consider yourself a cannabinoid aficionado, you probably know the proper name for THC, the cannabinoid most known for the “high” feeling, is delta-9 THC or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. But did you know delta-9 is not the only form of THC that can be found in cannabis and hemp plants? There is a new cannabinoid on the rise in the cannabis and hemp industry. Say hello to delta-8 THC.

So, What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is one of many naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis plants. Delta-8 THC occurs in all cannabis and hemp plants in very small concentrations, with most of the delta-8 THC products available being manufactured from hemp plants. Delta-8 THC is a minor cannabinoid in hemp and cannabis plants, meaning it is found less abundantly than major cannabinoids like CBD or delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is a relative of delta-9 THC, with a similar molecular structure, but with a few key differences. The two share similar properties, like potentially stimulating appetite, reducing pain or aiding in sleep, but delta-8 THC reportedly exhibits a lower psychoactive impact than delta-9 THC.

How Is Delta-8 Different From Delta-9?

Delta-9 THC is the cannabinoid most associated with cannabis and marijuana. It does contain psychoactive properties through its interaction with the ECS but has also been thought to host a range of potentially therapeutic properties for some users. Nonetheless, with its therapeutic properties being used more widely and legally, delta-9 THC is most known for its ability to get people “high” or intoxicated, and there can be some unwanted side effects.

Some cannabis users have no adverse side effects, but some have reported an increase in anxiety or even paranoia after using. Delta-9 may not be right for you, but delta-8 could offer a solution to those unwanted side effects with its decreased psychoactive capabilities. This key difference in how these cannabinoids can make you feel is based off their slight difference in chemical structure. Delta-8 THC contains the bond on the 8th carbon chain while delta-9 THC has it on the 9th carbon chain. Though this is a small difference in chemical structure, there is an evident difference in how each impacts the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). Delta-8 THC can bind to CB1 receptors within the ECS, but less is known about the bonding with CB2 receptors.

The CB1 receptors in the ECS are thought to regulate the psychoactive effects of THC, so the difference in molecular bond found in delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC is highly relevant for consumers. Users of delta-8 THC have reported similar effects that like of traditional THC, but less amplified. In other words, delta-8 THC could create a desirable middle ground between CBD and traditional THC.

Benefits of Delta-8 THC

The main benefits surrounding delta-8 THC are similar to that of other cannabinoids, possibly aiding in pain relief, as a sleep aid, appetite stimulant and more. The other main draw is the decreased psychoactive aspect of the cannabinoid. The slight variation in chemical structure leads to the dimmed “high” effect, which could be great for those who experienced side effects from using traditional THC. If you are in the market for a product that can still get you feeling good, offer some therapeutic aspect, but without the worry of anxious side effects, delta-8 THC could be for you.

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

36
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabinoid Receptors#Thc#Effects Of Cannabis#Cbn#Cbg#Thcv#Delta 9 Thc#Ecs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Pharmaceuticalstheislandnow.com

What Is Delta-8? Buy Delta-8 THC Products Online

You have probably heard about the new “legal high” that is delta-8 THC. This compound has become extremely popular because of its psychoactive properties related to delta-9 THC. But, it does not give you the side effects of delta-9, which are paranoia and anxiety. In 2018, Congress opened up hemp...
Pharmaceuticalsirvineweekly.com

Does Delta-8 THC Get You High?

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. There is a new cannabinoid on the rise: Delta-8 THC. This close relative of the more commonly known Delta-9 THC is making its mark on the hemp and cannabis industries. With Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol usually being referred to as THC, it’s no wonder this new similarly named cannabinoid is turning heads. So, what is Delta-8 THC and how does it make you feel? Is this the cannabinoid you’ve been waiting for? Read on to find out.
PharmaceuticalsThe Daily World

Buy Weed Edibles: 5 Best Delta-8 THC Gummies Of 2021

Cannabis has become well known as of late, and there are several different ways to consume it. You can smoke it, but if you’re looking for something healthier than that, you have access to edibles like delta-8 gummies. Delta-8 gummies is a form of cannabis that can deliver therapeutic effects...
PharmaceuticalsPeninsula Daily News

Best Delta-8 THC Products: Top Delta8 THC Brands to Buy 2021

As much as the world knows about CBD and THC, there’s still so much to learn about Delta-8. Since the end of 2020, this THC alternative has seemingly grabbed the attention of many people. Though a few states prefer a bit stronger regulation, it is primarily legal in the rest of the United States, bringing a new opportunity to try out a hemp-based compound.
Pharmaceuticalstampafp.com

A New Wave of Hemp-Derived Delta-8 THC Products

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand provides some insight into their knowledge and experience in the Delta-8 marketplace. CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — A New Wave of Hemp-Derived Delta-8 THC Products. Since the Farm Bill was passed federally back in 2018, allowing the extraction of previously disallowed cannabinoids,...
Chicago, ILQuad-Cities Times

Wide availability of delta-8-THC — ‘weed light’ — is prompting struggle over how to regulate it

CHICAGO — In a warehouse outside Chicago, a crop of hemp grows to produce a controversial substance that some people call “weed light.”. The plants fall under the same Cannabis sativa species that produce marijuana. But like all legal hemp, they have been bred to contain less than .3% delta-9-THC, the main ingredient that gets users stoned. Instead, the hemp is used to produce the popular supplement CBD, and a derivative called delta-8-THC — said to give users a milder high without brain fog or anxiety.
Pharmaceuticalscumberlandheights.org

Is Delta 8 THC Safe?

Every few years, a newly legal substance will become a topic of national conversation. Drugs billed as “herbal alternatives,” like K2, Spice, kratom and Salvia Divinorum, are all well known by the general public. However, just because these substances are legal (for now) does not mean they are safe. The latest substance to premier in shops across the country? Delta 8 THC.
Politicsaudacy.com

Gov. Whitmer signs legislation regulating Delta-8 THC under state marijuana law

LANSING (WWJ)— Governor Whitmer signed legislation to regulate the often "intoxicating" substance Delta-8 THC marijuana derivative that is currently being sold – untested and unregulated – in convenience stores, gas stores, and tobacco/smoke shops throughout the state. These products will be covered by state law and regulated under the state’s...
Lincoln, NENebraskaTV

Delta-8 offers a legal alternative to Marijuana

LINCOLN, Neb. — When you hear the term "Legal Marijuana" your mind probably jumps to products like "K2" or "spice" which have occasionally cropped up as alternatives to pot, but were not actually related to the bona fide Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is being called everything from weed-lite to marijuana's...
PoliticsMetroTimes

Whitmer signs bill restricting sale of Delta-8 THC to licensed dispensaries

Delta-8 THC, a popular and intoxicating compound synthesized from hemp, can only be sold by licensed marijuana dispensaries in Michigan beginning on Oct. 11. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday that regulates Delta-8, which has been sold at smoke shops and convenience stores that aren’t licensed to sell marijuana.
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Ky Dept. of Agriculture comments on Delta 8 THC

After some controversy surrounding the substance, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has issued a statement regarding Delta 8 THC. The Kentucky Hemp Association is seeking an injunction against the state after two Morehead Businesses were raided by the Kentucky State Police last month. A release from the association says the stores had their Delta 8 inventory seized along with money and store surveillance equipment, as well as charging store employees with trafficking.
PharmaceuticalsPeninsula Daily News

Weed Near Me: What’s The Hype About Buying Delta 8 THC Online?

Did you know that, even if you’re in an “illegal” state, you can still enjoy the benefits of cannabis without breaking the law?. If the answer is no, read on. For a long time, weed users living in states where the substance is prohibited had to resort to the parallel market to acquire their marijuana.
PharmaceuticalsJuneau Empire

Delta Effex Review: Quality Delta-8 THC Gummies and Products

Delta Effex is a delta 8 and delta 10 THC company offering cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, hemp flowers, pods, tinctures, and more. Sold online through DeltaEffex.com, the company has surged in popularity with the rise of delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC is legal in many states because it’s derived from hemp, yet it offers similar psychoactive properties to THC, which is illegal at the federal level.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy