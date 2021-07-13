Cancel
Grundy County, IL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grundy, La Salle by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 00:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES At 1236 AM CDT, local law enforcement continued to report significant flash flooding along and near the border of LaSalle and Grundy Counties, including the town of Seneca. There have been reports of vehicles stalled in water in this area. Between 2 and 6.5 inches of rain fell in the warned area Monday evening. Scattered showers, some with heavy downpours, will be seen through the overnight. Water will be slow to subside and conditions will remain dangerous. An areal Flood Warning through daybreak will likely replace the Flash Flood Warning after its expiration. HAZARD...Significant flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of structures. Widespread roadway flooding. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seneca, Ransom, Kinsman, rural Verona area, U.S. Highway 6 near Seneca, Illinois Routes 170 and 17, as well as Hog Run, Waupecan Creek, and North and South Kickapoo Creeks. This also includes the Marseilles State Fish and Wildlife Area and the LaSalle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. There is considerable flooding occurring in and near Seneca. Travel is strongly discouraged in this area into the overnight. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

