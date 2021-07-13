Cancel
Sandy Springs, GA

Pearl Harbor veteran, Sandy Springs native celebrates 102nd birthday

 13 days ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Pearl Harbor veteran living in Sandy Springs is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Ms. Phillips turned the young age of 102 on Monday.

She was serving in the military at Pearl Harbor back in 1941 when it was attacked by the Japanese, prompting the U.S. to get involved in World War II.

Officers from the Sandy Springs Police Department were able to celebrate Ms. Phillips’ birthday with her.

“We are so honored that we could be a part of celebrating this wonderful woman,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Happy Birthday, Ms. Phillips, and thank you for your service!

