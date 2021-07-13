Cancel
Miami Gardens, FL

City Council Meeting

The City Council meeting will be streamed live on the City's website via the Agenda Web Portal at /Portal/Video.aspx and YouTube Live as the City Council Chambers will be closed to the public but an exemption will be made for the allowance of one individual at a time to enter Council Chambers in order to address the City Council during the Open Public Comment portion of the City Council meeting, on a particular item, or during a quasi-judicial public hearing. Zoom will be available as an additional means for public participation. Any member of the public who wishes to provide public comment can do so by pre-registering with the City Clerk at least one hour prior to the meeting by emailing mbataille@miamigardens-fl.gov.

