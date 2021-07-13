The European Central Bank focuses on climate change
Sources tell the FT that the collapsed finance firm paid the former UK PM a salary of more than $1m. David Cameron was paid a salary of more than $1m by Greensill Capital, the finance company whose dramatic collapse exposed the former UK prime minister’s extensive lobbying efforts, and US banks will face tough questions about the prospects for their lending operations this week when they report second-quarter earnings, flattered by smaller-than-expected credit losses during the pandemic. Plus, Martin Arnold, the FT’s Frankfurt bureau chief, interviewed Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank president, about the bank’s plans to prioritise climate change in its policy decisions.www.ft.com
Comments / 0