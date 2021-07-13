Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The European Central Bank focuses on climate change

Financial Times
 14 days ago

Sources tell the FT that the collapsed finance firm paid the former UK PM a salary of more than $1m. David Cameron was paid a salary of more than $1m by Greensill Capital, the finance company whose dramatic collapse exposed the former UK prime minister’s extensive lobbying efforts, and US banks will face tough questions about the prospects for their lending operations this week when they report second-quarter earnings, flattered by smaller-than-expected credit losses during the pandemic. Plus, Martin Arnold, the FT’s Frankfurt bureau chief, interviewed Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank president, about the bank’s plans to prioritise climate change in its policy decisions.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
David Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Central Bank#Persis Love#Metaphor Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Weather
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Businessmarketpulse.com

German business climate falls, euro rises

After coming off a quiet week, EUR/USD has started the week with gains. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1809, up 0.36% on the day. The focus was on the German Business Climate, which slowed for the first time in six months. The index came in at 100.8, down from 101.8 and shy of the consensus of 102.3 points. The decline was a result of a rise in Covid cases and supply disruptions, which have weighed on the economy and soured business confidence in the eurozone’s largest economy.
BusinessForexTV.com

UK Needs Current Stimulus At Least For Several Quarters, BoE's Vlieghe Says

The current monetary stimulus should be maintained for several quarters at least, and probably longer, Gertjan Vlieghe, an external monetary policy committee member of the Bank of England, said Monday. “And when tightening does become appropriate, I suspect not much of it will be needed, given the low level of...
Businesswsau.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Businesswincountry.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Businesskdal610.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Businessrock947.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

IMF raises Russia’s 2021 economic growth forecast

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economy is on track to grow more than expected in 2021 but less than previously thought in 2022, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Tuesday. Russia’s gross domestic product will grow by 4.4% this year and 3.1% next year, compared with the 3.8%...
BusinessCNBC

ECB's Holzmann says central bank's new policy guidance was a 'step too far'

LONDON — Another member of the European Central Bank has expressed "reservations" about the latest policy statement made by the Frankfurt-based institution, further highlighting the division within the central bank. "I had, like Mr. Weidmann and Mr. Wunsch reservations with the proposal," Robert Holzmann, governor of the Austrian Central Bank...
Personal Finance104.1 WIKY

Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump. Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in...
StocksDailyFx

IBEX 35 Analysis: Rally Continues Despite Virus Fears, Focus Shifts to Fed

IBEX 35, European Central Bank, Federal Reserve - Talking Points. IBEX 35 continues to rally despite fears over Delta COVID variant, additional lockdowns. European Central Bank to remain accommodative, asset purchases to continue. European investors look to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting with caution. The Spanish IBEX 35 benchmark stock index continues...
Personal FinanceUS News and World Report

Euro Zone Households Kept Tapping Banks for Credit in June

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump. Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in...
Businesswsau.com

IMF raises Russia’s 2021 economic growth forecast

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s economy is on track to grow more than expected in 2021 but less than previously thought in 2022, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Tuesday. Russia’s gross domestic product will grow by 4.4% this year and 3.1% next year, compared with the 3.8%...
Foreign PolicyAmerican Banker

Why the U.S. and Europe trail China in central bank currency race

Proponents of central bank digital currencies are under pressure to demonstrate the economic benefits of their projects before they can counter China's digital yuan. Both the EU and U.S. face pressure to digitize their currency because of China's relatively faster progress on a digital yuan, which is already being tested with retail chains and could threaten the influence of the U.S. dollar and the euro. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are conducting lengthy projects just to determine the possible structure of a CBDC before final legislative votes, a process that will likely add years to overall development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy