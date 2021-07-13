The European Central Bank focuses on climate change

After coming off a quiet week, EUR/USD has started the week with gains. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1809, up 0.36% on the day. The focus was on the German Business Climate, which slowed for the first time in six months. The index came in at 100.8, down from 101.8 and shy of the consensus of 102.3 points. The decline was a result of a rise in Covid cases and supply disruptions, which have weighed on the economy and soured business confidence in the eurozone’s largest economy.