Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Reimagining ‘scream teen’ genre for binge generation

By LINDSEY BAHR The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not uncommon for Hollywood to stake a bet on a trilogy, or to even film several sequels at once. But it’s downright unheard of to release the entire thing in three consecutive weeks. Yet, unlike a traditional studio, that’s a gamble Netflix is able to take with director Leigh...

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krysten Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binge Watching#Horror Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Has Users On The Edge Of Their Seats

We’ve seen Samuel L. Jackson battle limbless reptiles in Snakes on a Plane, watched Harrison Ford kick ass as the president in Air Force One, enjoyed Wesley Snipes foiling a sky high terrorist plot in Passenger 57, followed Kurt Russell trying to resolve an airborne hostage situation in Executive Decision and scratched our heads as Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn morphed from a crime thriller into a gonzo vampire movie halfway through.
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Chucky” Series Gets A Full Trailer

Syfy held its Comic-Con@Home panel today and announced an October 12th premiere date for its “Child’s Play” follow-up series “Chucky”. A first proper trailer was also released. “Chucky,” which will kick off on both SYFY and USA Network simultaneously, will be set in an idyllic American town thrown into chaos...
New York City, NYlongislandadvance.net

REVIEW: Murder mystery Netflix binge

Being about the same age as Amanda Knox, I was incredibly relieved that my time spent studying abroad did not end in incarceration, with the craziest story being me raising my voice to a London bobby who told me the tube station was closed (‘cause in England, it shuts down at midnight) and professing, “Why is it closed, was someone shot? I can handle it, I’m from New York!” after trying tequila for the first time.
MoviesInternational Business Times

New Movies, Documentaries To Binge-Watch Over The Weekend

Movie theatres have been gradually opening across the country. While the viewers who have been craving a cinematic experience will be happy about this news, some just love to enjoy new content from the comfort of their homes. So, here is the list of new content released this week to...
MoviesFirst Showing

French Demonic Folklore Horror Film 'Kandisha' Trailer from Shudder'

"When invoked, she demands the lives of six men." Shudder has unveiled the US trailer for a freaky French horror film titled Kandisha, borrowing a Morrocan folk legend to tell a contemporary tale of revenge and horror. One of the latest films from the French duo behind the cult films Inside and Livid. When Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, she summons her. The next day, her ex is dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha in on a killing spree. The three girls will do anything to break the curse. This stars Mathilde Lamusse, Samarcande Saadi, and Suzy Bemba. "A stylish and gory take on the Morrocan folk legend of the vengeful female demon Aicha Kandicha set against the scene of modern-day Paris, Kandisha is the latest brutal feature" from Bustillo & Maury. This does look quite good, with some sly horror humor thrown in as well. Meet the scary lady below.
MoviesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leigh Janiak

2021 has been a massive year for director Leigh Janiak, and things are only going to get bigger from here. Leigh has been getting a lot of attention for writing and directing the Fear Street trilogy which is based on the books by R.L. Stine. Although this was her first time taking on such a big project, Leigh did an incredible job and it’s earned her lots of respect. Now, people are looking forward to seeing what she can do with the upcoming HBO Max miniseries, The Staircase, which is based on a crime documentary of the same name. Leigh is set to direct two episodes and her growing fan base is very excited about the project. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Leigh Janiak.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Chucky: It's 'Kill or Be Killed' in Chilling New Trailer

Chucky is about to kill again. In a full-length trailer for the Child's Play continuation, we are introduced to the characters who will be stalked by the iconic killer doll. We meet Jake, the kid who purchases the doll at a neighborhood yard sale, to which we can only say the following:
MoviesScreendaily

How Bifan’s Scary Tales is looking to foster a new generation of genre talent

South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan) launched the Scary Tales Archive last year to focus on discovering and archiving frightening stories. Out of the initiative came a collection of nine shorts, which were given production support and shown as part of this year’s festival (July 8-18). This year,...
MoviesArkansas Online

More Than Mythologies: 'Fear Street,' 'American Horror Stories' will slay you

For viewers who went into the recently concluded "Fear Street" trilogy corpse-cold, the most surprising fact about the Netflix films may be that they were initially intended for theatrical release. Sure, there were some hints along the way, such as the casting of name-brand stars in supporting roles (such as Gillian Jacobs and Maya Hawke) or the extravagant music budget, which helped firm up the Clinton- and Carter-era milieus of the first two movies.
TV ShowsHuron Daily Tribune

Binge watching changes emotions for Nunn

I have always loved television shows and movies. With TV shows, I tended to tune into sitcoms such as Friends, Seinfeld, Cheers and Fraiser to name a few. I loved the laughs, the innuendos, and the light-hearted “will they-won’t they” sceneries that are often written in. I was on the...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix Original Horror Movies You Need To Watch

“Awake”, starring Gina Rodriguez, imagine a world in which a global event erases humanity’s ability to sleep, and is one of the newest horror movies with which Netflix hopes to dominate the genre. The streaming platform has revealed some surprises when it comes to horror movies with hits like Bird...
TV Seriessknr.net

Shudder Chills Comic-Con At Home With Great Reveals

Shudder always has great stuff at SDCC and they delivered again. AMC+ and Shudder presented virtual panels for Ultra City Smiths, Horror Noire and Creepshow Season 3 at Comic-Con@Home earlier today. Series news and links to new trailers and footage debuted during the panels are below:. ULTRA CITY SMITHS. AMC+’s...
Moviespurewow.com

15 Movie Sequels That Are Better Than the Originals (from ‘Spider-Man 2’ to ‘Toy Story 4’)

Movie sequels don’t exactly have the best reputation. Oftentimes, they can feel like lazy attempts to capitalize on the success of popular films—which definitely explains why so many follow-up movies lack creativity (see: The Hangover 2 and Mean Girls 2). However, we’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy some great sequels that not only exceeded our expectations, but also totally surpassed the overall quality of the original films. From National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to Toy Story 4, here are 15 sequels better than the original films.

Comments / 0

Community Policy