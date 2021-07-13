Reimagining ‘scream teen’ genre for binge generation

"When invoked, she demands the lives of six men." Shudder has unveiled the US trailer for a freaky French horror film titled Kandisha, borrowing a Morrocan folk legend to tell a contemporary tale of revenge and horror. One of the latest films from the French duo behind the cult films Inside and Livid. When Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, she summons her. The next day, her ex is dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha in on a killing spree. The three girls will do anything to break the curse. This stars Mathilde Lamusse, Samarcande Saadi, and Suzy Bemba. "A stylish and gory take on the Morrocan folk legend of the vengeful female demon Aicha Kandicha set against the scene of modern-day Paris, Kandisha is the latest brutal feature" from Bustillo & Maury. This does look quite good, with some sly horror humor thrown in as well. Meet the scary lady below.