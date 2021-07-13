Cancel
Wells Fargo (WFC) to double common stock dividend to $0.20 per share, plans $18 billion in buybacks through Q2 of 2022

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.1%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company’s final SCB by August 31, 2021.

