B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,791 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.07% of Visa worth $286,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.