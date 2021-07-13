Cancel
Ohio State

Bitcoin Mining Corporation Strikes Deal To Use Nuclear Energy To Operate in Ohio

By Editorials
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy Harbor Corp signed a 5-year agreement with Standard Power to launch an enviromentally friendly Bitcoin mining operation in Ohio. China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining has wreaked havoc on the Bitcoin mining industry, but some are looking to turn the crisis into business opportunities by offering profitable and sustainable alternatives in more cryptocurrency-friendly locations.

