Bitcoin Mining Corporation Strikes Deal To Use Nuclear Energy To Operate in Ohio

Ohio energy provider FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to pay a $230-million fine for its role in bankrolling the $1.1-billion bailout of its own nuclear and coal plants in 2019. Federal attorneys filed a deferred prosecution agreement with FirstEnergy in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati July 22. The company was charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud in the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history. Under the deferred prosecution agreement, FirstEnergy will in addition to its fine develop a stronger compliance and ethics program, remain in compliance for three years and cooperate with the government in its investigation of the men involved.