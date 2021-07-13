Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 13 days ago

5th-$12,844, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 48.200, 1:01.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.600. Mister Snickers120467-153-22-1½1-2¼J. Carreno4.403.002.401.20. Not a Doctor121275-24-13-12-¾S. Chadee Jr.8.103.1011.10. Exhi Kid124522-12-hd1-hd3-1½N. Stephenson2.501.80. Devils Time124156-1½7-125-1½4-2¼R. Zenteno Jr.10.20. Gs Poppy's Warrior124743-11-hd4-45-2¾R. Mangalee13.55. Nothinbutablur124634-26-26-½6-5¾L. Nelson5.90. Runaway Hurricane121388887-2¼S. Chickeness37.70. Amma's Star124811-35-1½7-68N. Austin44.45. $0.2 Pick 3...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chkd#Wd Mov Fractional#1 01 400#Empire Maker Sis City#Warrior124743#R#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Midnight Biscuit126511-½1-hd1-2¼G. Ortiz7.604.203.202.80. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.406.009.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez5.008.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

8th-$16,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.040, 45.450, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.900. Scratched: No Mo Hooch, Demigod, Riding the Train, Master Guns. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Rusty Cage124421-1½1-1½1-21-2¾A. Juarez, Jr.2.90. Outerbanks124632-hd2-hd3-22-hdE. Lara9.00. Deuce124543-1½3-2½2-hd3-½L. Wade0.50. Kierkegaard124314-1½4-24-14-4½L. Negron8.10. I'm a Special Star119255-35-2½5-45-6½K. Harr13.90. Cintarosa Ranch124166666C. Lindsay34.50. 6 (4)Rusty Cage7.805.002.20.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Feisty Kitten (L), 123W. Rocha7-6-7Patty Burns20/1. 2Watchthebourbon (L), 123J. Rosado2-9-3Carla Morgan12/1. 3Curlee Fox (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Kathleen O'Connell9/2. 4Lyrical Gangster , 118V. Carrasco11-1-9Phil Schoenthal30/1. 5El Toto (L), 123M. Scaldaferri8-7-9M. Reardon30/1. 6Formal Treasure (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.6-4-6Hernan Parra12/1. 7Mint Game (L), 116R. LaBarre5-6-6Jose Magana20/1. 8Cark (L),...
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Monastery Lane (L), 122K. Kimura8-8-4Lorne Richards12/1. 2Beyond Mybudget (L), 122E. Wilson2-10-1Mark Casse5/2. 3She's Got Moves (L), 122G. Boulanger1-6-4John LeBlanc, Jr.8/1. 4La Croix Valmer (L), 122K. Nicholls8-4-1Catherine Day Phillips6/1. 5Twirling Faith (L), 122L. Contreras1-1-8Josie Carroll3/1. 6Pilot Episode (L), 122J. Stein6-6-10Stuart Simon12/1. 7Pop a Choc (L), 122R....
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f. Malvern Rose Stakes. Rookery117Maldives Model117. Just One Time117Tipsy Chatter117. La Reina Del Norte117Jenna's Lil Agnes120. Tactical Pajamas120.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$17,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:39.43. Fast. Also Ran_Stylish Ash, My Good Girl. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $6.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $4.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $9.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday

1st_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$4,100, alc, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 5th_$3,800, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$3,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Bob Is My Ride124Starwalker124. Stronger for Wyat124Imperial Wood124. Power County Kid124Repoed124. 7th_$9,400, stk, 3YO up, .
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Soccermidfloridanewspapers.com

AP Sportlight

1920 — Babe Ruth breaks his season record of 29 homers with his 30th, leading the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Ruth ends the season with 54. 1920 — The United States sweeps Australia in five matches to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1913. The U.S. team is made up of Bill Tilden and Bill Johnston.
Golfmidfloridanewspapers.com

Johnson's short memory comes in handy at Royal St. George's

One of Dustin Johnson’s best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he’s had in the majors, he needs it. So don’t expect him to return to Royal St. George’s for the British Open this week and remember too much beyond being a runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Goes yard twice in win

Meadows went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 8-2 win over Cleveland. The 26-year-old slugged a pair of two-run shots, taking J.C. Mejia deep in the third inning and touching up Trevor Stephan in the ninth. Meadows snapped a 22-game power drought with the performance, and on the season he's slashing .243/.333/.472 with 18 homers and 70 RBI through 93 contests.
NHLCBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Trevino: Not starting Sunday

Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Houston. Trevino was activated from the injured list Friday and made his first start since late June on Saturday, but he's back on the bench a day later. Jonah Heim will start Sunday as the pair may split playing time behind the plate.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Sunday

Kiermaier is out of the lineup Sunday against Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier started the past three games and will head to the bench after going 1-for-10 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Brett Phillips will cover center field and bat ninth Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy