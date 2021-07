The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With less than a week to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. The Mariners defeated the Athletics on Sunday, shrinking the gap between the two in the race for the second AL wild card spot to 1 ½ games. It appears the Mariners are intent on ending the longest playoff drought in the majors, as they're "making a push" to acquire Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.