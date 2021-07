The Delta variant of the coronavirus — considered to be twice as transmissible as the original that knocked out the world for 15-plus months beginning in March 2020 — is now rapidly spreading across California, leading to new small surges in cases and hospitalizations in several counties, including Los Angeles. And while those hospitalizations, total cases, and deaths have been almost exclusively restricted to unvaccinated people (and are much lower than the previous winter and summer surges) that still amounts to millions of Californians and Angelenos, including many who cannot receive the vaccine for health reasons and children.