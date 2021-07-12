Healthy Davis Together Wastewater Update 7.12.21

Levels of COVID-19 Virus in Davis Wastewater are Rising. Recent upticks reinforce the importance of COVID testing and vaccinations. Davis, Calif. (July 12, 2021) – Through its wastewater sampling operations, Healthy Davis Together is seeing the level of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, tick up at the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant with corresponding fluctuations in a few regions in the city. At the same time, clinical COVID-19 testing data indicate a rise in the highly contagious Delta variant among Davis residents who test positive for COVID. These two combined data streams indicate the risk of infection is still present and serve as an important reminder to remain alert and take appropriate action, when needed, to prevent the spread.