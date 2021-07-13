Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

New Zealand Food Prices Rise 2.8% On Year In June

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 13 days ago

Food prices in New Zealand climbed 2.8 percent on year in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – accelerating from the 1.8 percent increase in May. In June 2021 compared with June 2020: fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.6 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 0.4 percent; grocery food prices increased 0.5 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 0.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 4.4 percent.

forextv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Poultry#Statistics New Zealand#Fish#Instaforex Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

New Zealand Has NZ$261 Million Trade Surplus In June

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$261 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - down from NZ$489 million in May. Exports climbed NZ$871 million or 17 percent on year to NZ$5.95 billion, up from NZ$5.89 billion in the previous month. Imports jumped NZ$1.1...
EconomyForexTV.com

New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, imports were worth NZ$5.4 billion and exports were at NZ$5.87 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$469 million. Japan will see July results for the manufacturing,...
Worldactionforex.com

New Zealand goods exports rose 17% yoy in June, imports rose 24% yoy

New Zealand goods exports rose 17% yoy to NZD 6.0B in June. Goods imports rose 24% yoy to NZD 5.7B. Monthly trade balance reported NZD 261m surplus, slightly below expectation of NZD 297m. Exports to all top trading partners were up, including China (40%), EU (21%), Australia (9.5%), Japan (13%)...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Finland's producer price inflation eased in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday. Producer prices increased 11.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 11.2 percent rise in May. The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products and...
EconomyForexTV.com

Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rises In July

Turkey’s manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in July, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday. The capacity utilization rate rose to 76.7 percent in July from 76.6 percent in June. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 76.4 percent in July from 76.3 percent...
BusinessForexTV.com

Spain Producer Price Inflation Highest Since 1983

Spain producer price increased at the fastest pace in more than 37 years in June, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Monday. Producer prices advanced 15.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 15.2 percent increase seen in May. The latest annual inflation was the highest since October 1983.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Singapore chemicals output rises by 30.6% in June

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's chemicals cluster output rose by 30.6% year on year in June, supported by the surge in the specialties and petroleum segments, official data showed on Monday. All segments in the chemicals cluster recorded output growth in June, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a statement. The specialties...
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Rising Food Import Prices Highlight Need to Source Domestically

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the price of food imports is rising. FAO says, “The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food commodities, averaged 118.5 points in March, 2.1 percent higher than in February and reaching its highest level since June 2014.” While this causes the most damage to developing nations, the effects will be felt at home as well.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Dip On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as floods in China. The downside appeared capped on signs of tightening supplies. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.14 a barrel, while...
Grocery & SupermaketAgriculture Online

Food inflation to slow in 2022, says USDA

After two years of higher-than-usual inflation rates, food prices will rise by a near-normal 2.5% in 2022, said the USDA in its first estimate of food costs in the coming year. High prices for meat and fresh food are forecast to drive the food inflation rate to 3% this year.
AgricultureForexTV.com

South Korea Producer Prices Jump 6.4% On Year In June

Producer prices in South Korea jumped 6.4 percent on year in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – slowing from 6.6 percent in May. Individually, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products rose 10.7 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 10.8 percent, utilities fell 3.1 percent and services gained 2.3 percent.
Business Insider

Slovenia Output Prices Rise In June

(RTTNews) - Slovenia's output prices rose in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday. Output prices rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in June. Domestic market output prices grew 5.1 percent and those for the export market increased 4.6 percent. Prices for capital goods gained...
WorldForexTV.com

New Zealand Credit Card Spending Drops In June

New Zealand credit card spending dropped in June, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday. Credit card spending dropped 1.0 percent on a monthly basis in June, after a 8.5 percent increase seen in May. Spending declined for the first time in five months. On a yearly basis,...
Economymarketplace.org

How companies disguise rising food prices

A little tip for your next grocery trip: “Beware of shrinkflation,” said Mark Bergen, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota. He was talking about one of the easiest things a manufacturer can do when the cost of making something goes up: Put a little less of it inside the package.
Businesstucsonpost.com

June inflation cools to 4.9% - despite food, transport price hikes

SA's consumer inflation rate for June was 4.9%, from 5.2% in May. Food and transport prices remained elevated, but inflation could moderate in coming months. Due to the devastating effect of the riots, the monetary policy committee may be less hawkish for a while, an economist says. The annual consumer...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Estonia Producer Prices Rise In June

(RTTNews) - Estonia's producer prices increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday. The producer price index grew 9.4 percent year-on-year in June. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.6 percent in June. "Falling prices in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of beverages had an...
EconomyForexTV.com

New Zealand Services Index Improves To 58.6 In June – BusinessNZ

The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance if Services Index score of 58.6. That’s up from 56.3 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that...
Agricultureetftrends.com

Can Agricultural Tech Help Combat Rising Food Prices?

As inflation creeps into everyday consumer prices, one way to play the changing market is via a technology-focused: the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP). Having technology that efficiently harvests crops and reduces agricultural inputs can be of benefit to producers. In turn, this can translate into more strength and investment opportunities for KROP.
Grocery & SupermaketTODAY.com

Grocery prices are rising: Expect these 5 foods to cost more this summer

A significant side effect of the coronavirus pandemic is the current inflation consumers are experiencing. According to NBC News, consumers saw price hikes for the third straight month in June, jumping 5.4 percent year over year as demand outweighs supply. From the price of gas to the grocery store, there's no way around the fact that as the world reopens, we'll be paying more to get our usual goods including that morning cup of jo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy