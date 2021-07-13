New Zealand Food Prices Rise 2.8% On Year In June
Food prices in New Zealand climbed 2.8 percent on year in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – accelerating from the 1.8 percent increase in May. In June 2021 compared with June 2020: fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.6 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 0.4 percent; grocery food prices increased 0.5 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 0.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 4.4 percent.forextv.com
