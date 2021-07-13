New Zealand Food Prices Rise 2.8% On Year In June

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the price of food imports is rising. FAO says, “The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food commodities, averaged 118.5 points in March, 2.1 percent higher than in February and reaching its highest level since June 2014.” While this causes the most damage to developing nations, the effects will be felt at home as well.