Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bahrain sees six-fold rise in death sentences and ‘drastically escalating’ torture despite UK millions

By Bel Trew
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UakFP_0av6oUfH00

Death sentences in Bahrain have risen by over 600 per cent since the start of the Arab Spring and the use of torture is “drastically escalating”, a new report has found, as family members of those on death row speak out about their “living nightmare”.

The six-fold rise in death sentences comes despite the fact that the UK has poured millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money into the tiny Gulf country in a bid to improve its human rights record.

The joint report released by UK charity Reprieve and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) found that at least 51 people have been sentenced to death since the 2011 Arab Spring protests, compared with seven death sentences in the decade before.

In 2019 the rate of executions in Bahrain was almost two thirds of the per capita rate of executions in Iran, one of the world’s top executioners.

The report also shows that Bahrain’s use of torture has risen dramatically since 2011, and is now “endemic” even after the UK’s million-pound technical assistance to Bahrain’s justice and security sectors.

The report was released on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Bahraini Court of Cassation’s decision to uphold death sentences against Mohammed Ramadhan, an airport policeman and Hussain Moosa, a hotel driver, who participated in the 2011 protests and in 2014 were arrested on charges of killing a police officer in a bomb attack.

Reprieve said Bahraini court has failed to establish any physical evidence linking them to the crime, a point confirmed in the analysis of court documents by Pete Weatherby QC from the Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales.

The two men have said they were tortured to confess to murder, including being blindfolded, stripped, and beaten with iron rods. Hussain said he was sexually assailed, threatened with rape and deprived of food and water.

Although the allegations of torture were investigated they were then effectively thrown out by two Bahraini security bodies – Bahrain’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Ombudsman – that have received training from the UK. This allowed the case against them to proceed.

Last month a United Nations human rights watchdog called on Bahrain to release and compensate two activists saying they are being arbitrarily detained.

They now face imminent execution by firing squad. Their family and international observers may not even be notified in advance.

Ramadhan’s wife Zainab told The Independent that the family all “live in constant fear” that the execution will go ahead without them knowing.

“Mohammed has been increasingly paranoid that he will be executed without any given warning. It breaks my heart to speak with him and hear the fear in his voice,” she said.

“Last week he saw a police officer that escorted his former inmates to their death. He feared for his own life and is constantly afraid when any new developments take place in the prison.”

She said she was in a “living nightmare” and her children keep asking when their father is coming home.

“We don’t know when we will wake up and hear my husband is going to be executed. He has lost all his appeals and his sentence is final. So we pray every single day that an execution will not take place. If I don’t hear from Mohammed for a few days, I worry. It’s terrifying and we always fear the worst.”

She urged the British government to halt training and funding of the institutions in Bahrain that she said perpetrated abuse against people like her husband.

“What is stopping the UK government from echoing the UN’s call for my husband’s immediate release? Why won’t they condemn the abuse and torture he has endured and continues to suffer? To me, the UK’s silence represents their complicity.”

The report found that 100 per cent of the men executed on terrorism charges in Bahrain since 2011 alleged torture.  It added that 26 men currently facing imminent execution are on death row as a result of unsafe capital convictions and death sentences, including those who are believed to have been tortured into confessing.

“Sentencing torture survivors to death for their opposition to the government is a heinous act of revenge by Bahrain’s regime,” said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, director of BIRD, on the launch of the report.

“Having trained institutions which facilitated death sentences against political prisoners like Mohammed and Hussain, the British government has a moral obligation to speak out against this injustice before it is too late.”

Reprieve echoed the calls for British action, and said the UK must join the UN in demanding both Moosa and Ramadhan’s immediate release, as well as condemning death sentences and convictions based on torture.

“Although the UK government says it is opposed to the use of torture in all circumstances, it continues to provide support to the Bahraini regime and to whitewash its human rights abuses,” Harriet McCulloch, deputy director of Reprieve, told The Independent .

“British taxes supported the Special Investigations Unit behind the sham report into Mohammed and Husain’s torture allegations that was relied on when Bahrain’s highest court upheld their death sentences. This body has been found unfit for purpose by the United Nations Committee against Torture. “

Former minister Sir Peter Bottomley MP last month urged the foreign secretary Dominic Raab to raise Moosa and Ramadhan’s cases at the highest level. In a letter, shared with The Independent , he urged them to call upon Bahrain to grant the men clemency.

The Bahraini authorities have repeatedly denied allegations of torture or abuse by members of their security services or in their jails. The Independent has approached the government of Bahrain for comment on the latest report by Reprieve and BIRD.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

189K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentences#Committee Against Torture#Arab Spring#Bahraini#Pete Weatherby Qc#British#Un#Bird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
World
News Break
United Nations
Related
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 187.8 million and Netherlands sees 500% rise in cases after reopening

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 187.8 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.04 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 607,771, as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast in states with low vaccination rates. In Europe, there was alarm at a 500% increase in cases in The Netherlands after it fully reopened, including night clubs, raising concerns about the U.K. which is planning to fully reopen July 19, against the advice of scientists and health experts. Some 37% of new Dutch cases happened in a hospitality venue, such as a bar of club, the Guardian reported.
Worldpersecution.org

No Record Found Showing the Departure of Missing Pastor and Wife

The public inquiry into the disappearance of pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth Sitepu revealed this information, as lawyer Philip Koh, who holds a watching brief for Ruth’s family, suggested this to inquiry witness and Immigration Department officer Junainh Dalugamin during the July 6 hearing. Junainh Dalugamin testified that...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain posts 42,302 Covid cases as positive tests rise by nearly a third in a week to another six-month high - while deaths jump by 50% to 49

Britain's surge in Covid cases has continued at full steam today, as positive tests rose by nearly a third in a week to 43,302. Department of Health bosses posted yet another six-month high today, with infections at their highest level since January 15, when 55,761 were recorded. The highest daily figure on record was 68,053 on January 8.
Protestsktwb.com

Iran condemns U.N. criticism of deaths during protests in Khuzestan

(Reuters) – Iran on Saturday dismissed as meddling in its internal affairs criticism by the United Nations’ human rights boss of the shooting deaths of protesters during demonstrations over water shortages. Meanwhile, rallies in support of the protests in the southwestern province of Khuzestan spread to the northwest of the...
AfricaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sierra Leone latest African nation to end the death penalty

Lawmakers in Sierra Leone voted unanimously Friday to abolish the death penalty, a momentous step that made the West African country the 23rd on the continent to prohibit capital punishment. The decision was one more step in a long-sought goal of civil society organizations and legal practitioners who see the...
ProtestsBBC

Deadly street protests over Iran water shortages

Security forces in Iran's southwest Khuzestan province have been firing bullets at people protesting due to severe water shortages. The shortages are happening in one of the country's hottest regions, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius. Iran has called claims of a crackdown on protesters, by the UN rights...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
Japancitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
AgriculturePosted by
PRX

Iran's 'system is essentially water bankrupt,' says environmental expert

Iranians have had enough of their long drought — specifically in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, where people are protesting the severe water shortage. They say their hardships are about poor water management. For the past week, crowds of demonstrators have been met with a violent response from security forces. At...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

Comments / 1

Community Policy