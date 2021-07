This mural pays homage to the early days of printmaking at the Institute of American Indian Arts, when students were under the tutelage of Seymour Tubis (1919-1993). The 8 x 45-foot mural by Daniel McCoy Jr. is the entryway to an exhibit of the same name at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu), featuring 51 works on paper that were made by Tubis’ students between 1963 and 1980. The mural’s imagery includes the tools of the trade, such as carving tools and ink rollers, and the jagged black outlines are reminiscent of woodblock or linoleum printing. The bright colors are intense but welcoming: sky blue, peach, bubblegum pink.