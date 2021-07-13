Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sealed ‘Super Mario 64′ Game Sells for $1.5 Million

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's-a me, Mario! And I just cost someone a cool million dollars!. right, a sealed copy of the classic Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64 just sold at auction for a whopping $1,560,000. (No word on how many Gold Coins that is.) The seven-figure sum now holds the record for...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario 64#Video Game#Auction#Game Sells#Gold Coins#Kotaku Com#Super Mario Brothers#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Ornamental Skulls

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has an upgrade system that demands lots of treasures, and of those, we’re looking at how to get ornamental skulls. These are a resource that you’ll likely be needing in a rather mass quantity. You might have gotten some from chests or enemies but not really had that great of an idea as to how exactly you get them. Luckily, it’s actually a rather easy and simple process, albeit a bit of luck is required.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Fort Triumph Conquers Nintendo Switch On August 13th

All in! Games and CookieByte Entertainment have confirmed a release date for Fort Triumph on Nintendo Switch. The “challenging yet fun” fantasy-themed turn-based tactics game is pitched as “part-XCOM, part-Heroes of Might and Magic III,” with the developer looking to add their own unique tactical environmental interactions. You will have...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Infernal Radiation (Nintendo Switch)

Infernal Radiation is an adventure-arcade game for the Nintendo Switch. It brings a turn-based approach to exorcising demons in a game that’s pretty hard to describe. With dark humor, tough battles, and creepy music, is this the game for you?. It’s safe to say that Infernal Radiation is a unique...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Mini Review: Arcade Archives VENDETTA - Konami's Finest Belt-Scrolling Brawler? You'd Better Believe It

Back when belt-scrolling brawlers were the arcade genre of choice for millions of players worldwide, Capcom's output was considered by many to be the gold standard. Titles like Final Fight and Alien Vs. Predator pulled in an astonishing amount of revenue during this period, but the company didn't have the genre all to itself; Konami was one of several rivals who set out to challenge Capcom's dominance.
Video Gamestheclevelandamerican.com

[Análisis] Pokemon Unite Para Nintendo Switch – Nintendo

Pokemon Company has introduced different types of styles in the history of Pokemon over the years Pokmon competition Even photo games like the latest games New Pokemon Snap. Well, in this aspect they have chosen to pursue innovations based on the game Pokemon Unite Last year, first Moba Of the colleague.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda Rumor Claims Classic Games Are Getting Remade

A new rumor about Nintendo and its plans with The Legend of Zelda franchise has surfaced and been making the rounds within the Nintendo and Nintendo Switch communities. The rumor isn't solely about The Legend of Zelda, but its big claims about what's coming next for fans of it has attracted considerable attention. Included is not just word that more classic entries in the series are getting The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD treatment, but a couple are apparently getting even further attention or, more specifically, are going to be remade rather than updated remastered.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Video: Kit and Krysta guess the box art for Nintendo Switch games by looking at extreme close ups in the latest episode of Nintendo Minute

In the latest installment of Nintendo Minute, Nintendo of America hosts Kit and Krysta continue their ongoing series with another special video:. Nintendo Minute is never a minute! Today we’re doing a really fun challenge where we look at an extreme close-up of box art for Nintendo games to see if we can guess what game it is. Play along with us and let us know how you did. As always, thanks so much for watching and we’ll see you next week.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

What’s with the lack of game content, Nintendo?

The Nintendo Switch generation has an issue that is slowly becoming more apparent. Some of Nintendo’s first-party games are launching without enough content to justify their asking price. Mario Golf: Super Rush is the latest example, but there are plenty more to choose from. Games like Super Mario Party, Arms, Mario Tennis Aces, and Kirby Star Allies have all been put under the microscope by fans for the same reasons. While all these titles nail their fundamental gameplay, there is a notable lack of modes, length, and reasons to want to come back. When compared to previous entries in these franchises, it becomes even clearer. So why are some Nintendo games launching as “content-incomplete” on Switch, especially when games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate show that it can be done right?
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’: Release Date, Trailer, And News

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: When will Breath of the Wild 2 come out?. For many (myself included), one of the big highlights of this year's E3 was finally getting to see gameplay from the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's Game of the Year award winner, as well as its release date. Well, sort of. All we know so far is that we can expect to have this new adventure in our hands some time in 2022, although there's speculation that this will probably be towards the end of the year.
FIFAComicBook

Surprising Nintendo Switch Game Is Europe's Best-Selling Physical Title in 2021

Hard as it might be to believe, 2021 is already more than halfway over, and it seems that a surprising Nintendo Switch game is Europe's best-selling physical video game thus far: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. According to Gfk Entertainment, the game outsold every other in the region so far this year. Released by Nintendo in February, the title packaged the 2013 Wii U game Super Mario 3D World alongside a new one called Bowser's Fury. Given the fact that 3D World has been available for nearly eight years on a different platform, it's pretty surprising that the Switch port has been so successful!
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Geminose: Animal Popstars (Nintendo Switch)

Released on the Nintendo Switch back in May, Geminose: Animal Popstars would be easy to overlook. It’s a motion-controlled game for kids, outside of the impulse purchase range for many. But it’d also be a shame to let it fall between the cracks, as it’s a high-quality release in many ways. Better than most kids’ games and one I think they could love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy