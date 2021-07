BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China will lower the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, the country's top economic planner said Monday. Based on recent changes in international oil prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel will be lowered by 100 yuan (about 15.44 U.S. dollars) and 95 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).