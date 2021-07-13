Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Bass Oil signs deal with Cooper Energy

naturalgasworld.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney-listed Bass Oil has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow Australian explorer Cooper Energy’s interest in three non-operated Cooper basin assets. Sydney-listed Bass Oil has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow Australian explorer Cooper Energy’s interest in three non-operated Cooper basin assets for A$650,000 ($487,451), it said on July 12. The deal also includes a 30% interest in the producing Worrior oil field.

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Oil Field#Beach Energy#Bass Oil#Australian#Cooper Energy#Worrior#Ex Pel 100 And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Place
Sydney
Related
Energy Industryworldoil.com

UK regulator advances lease process for two 100 MW floating wind sites in the Celtic Sea

SBM Offshore announced that British Isles seabed regulator The Crown Estate has confirmed an intention to move forward with the lease process for two 100MW floating wind test and demonstration sites in the Celtic Sea to Llŷr Floating Wind Limited. The formal award will be subject to a Habitats Regulations Assessment (HRA), following which, the Llŷr project will progress with environmental assessments and surveys in line with the regulatory consent processes.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

PGNiG expands LNG purchases from Venture Global

The Polish firm has also scrapped a deal for supplies from the delayed Port Arthur LNG project, but could tap the same amount of gas from other Sempra projects. Polish gas company PGNiG has agreed to buy an extra 2mn metric tons/year of LNG from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG terminals, bringing its total deliveries from the US exporter to 5.5mn mt/yr.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pakistan State Oil seeks two LNG cargoes

The tender is for the delivery of cargoes in September. State-owned Pakistan State Oil has invited bids for the supply of two LNG cargoes for delivery in September, Reuters reported on July 27 citing a tender document. The company is seeking the cargoes for delivery over September 16-17 and September...
Energy Industryaithority.com

Advancing Energy Sector Knowledge: Energy Capital & Power and Rystad Energy Start Strategic Cooperation

The agreement adds greater depth to Energy Capital & Power’s capability in analyzing African energy developments while increasing Rystad Energy’s visibility in Africa. Energy Capital & Power is proud to announce that it has entered into a strategic knowledge partnership with Norway-based Rystad Energy; This enables ECP to utilize Rystad Energy’s valuable data, tools and analytics for the production of web content, investor reports, and event programs, adding greater depth to ECP’s capability in analyzing African energy developments; Drawing on Rystad Energy’s impressive track record and credibility, and ECP’s experience in African markets, this cooperation will ensure Rystad Energy’s active participation in ECP events.
Trafficschneiderdowns.com

Impact to Oil Prices following the OPEC Deal

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached a deal Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022 as prices of oil hit their highest levels in over two years. Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday to end below $70 a barrel with U.S. prices posting their biggest daily percentage loss since September 2020.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Atlas Renewable Energy And Unipar Sign A Solar Energy PPA In Brazil

SAO PAULO , Brazil, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leading renewable energy company, along with Unipar, a leader in chlorine, chlorides, and PVC in South America, announced today the signing of a large-scale solar energy power purchase agreement (PPA) in Brazil. The clean solar energy supply will be generated through Atlas Renewable Energy's Lar do Sol - Casablanca II photovoltaic plant located in Pirapora, State of Minas Gerais.
Energy Industrymining.com

Vulcan Energy signs lithium hydroxide supply deal with LG Chem unit

Australia-listed lithium miner Vulcan Energy Resources said on Monday it had signed a long-term deal to sell lithium hydroxide from its German project to the battery unit of South Korea’s LG Chem . Vulcan, which will extract lithium from geothermal brine via its 1.7 billion euro ($1.4 billion) project, said...
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday, pulling U.S. crude prices below the $70 mark, after OPEC members agreed to pare their current production cuts and investors re-set assumptions for energy demand amid the ongoing surge in Delta-variant coronavirus infections. OPEC members, as well as non-cartel allies such as Russia, agreed...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Production Baselines Rise As OPEC+ Makes Deal

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies struck a deal to inject more oil into the recovering global economy, overcoming an internal split that threatened the cartel’s control of the crude market. An unusually public dispute that tested the group’s unity was resolved in a classic compromise -- with Saudi Arabia...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil retreats with OPEC+ deal

Oil in London declined to the lowest level in five weeks after OPEC+ agreed to boost production into 2022, while a surge of the delta coronavirus variant threatened the rebound in the global economy. Brent futures lost as much as 2.9 percent. OPEC and its allies will add 400,000 barrels...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

OPEC reaches deal on oil production increase

OPEC+ reached a deal on oil production increases Sunday, following a protracted dispute between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Why it matters: The increase in oil production, which is at the center of the agreement, comes at a pivotal point as global economies prepare to open up post-pandemic.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Kinetrex Energy Acquired in $310M Deal

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Kinetrex Energy has been acquired by Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), a Texas-based energy infrastructure company that owns and operates oil and gas pipelines and terminals. The deal, valued at $310 million, includes two liquefied natural gas production facilities, a 50% stake in a landfill renewable natural facility and three future landfill RNG plants.
Energy IndustryShareCast

Jefferies upgrades Tullow Oil to 'hold', restarts coverage of Cairn Energy

Jefferies stated that Tullow's debt refinancing following the placing of its $1.8bn, 10.25% senior secured note due 2026 was done "without the equity dilution risk" it feared. The broker noted that annual interest costs remained roughly $250.0m per year and added that evidence of production support from the first newly drilled production wells at the Jubilee field, due in the third quarter, would be "crucial".
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Oil majors drag European shares lower, Siemens Energy tumbles

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 15 (Reuters) - European stocks fell for a second straight session on Thursday, as oil stocks slid on lower crude prices, while wind energy companies tumbled after Siemens Energy’s downbeat margin outlook.
Energy IndustryShareCast

London close: Energy plays drag on FTSE as oil prices fall

London stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday, as investors digested the latest UK jobs data, with energy shares under the cosh amid expectations of rising supply. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 1.12% at 7,012.02, and the FTSE 250 was off 1.09% at 22,501.25. Sterling was once again...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Eagle Ford-focused Lonestar expects more output

The US company said it expected production in the second half of the year to exceed its guidance. US shale producer Lonestar Resources said July 15 it expected production during the second half of the year to be at the high-end of guidance. CEO Frank Bracken III said that production...
Businessrigzone.com

Texas Oil Cos in $370MM Merger Deal

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction. Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) has revealed that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE)...
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Aker BP blames low production on maintenance

Second quarter production for the Norwegian oil and gas company was 10.6% lower year-on-year. Norwegian oil and gas producer Aker BP said July 15 its second quarter production was impacted by regular maintenance activity. The company reported net Q2 production of 198,600 barrels of oil equivalent (boe)/day, compared with 222,200...

Comments / 0

Community Policy