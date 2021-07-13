Bass Oil signs deal with Cooper Energy

The agreement adds greater depth to Energy Capital & Power’s capability in analyzing African energy developments while increasing Rystad Energy’s visibility in Africa. Energy Capital & Power is proud to announce that it has entered into a strategic knowledge partnership with Norway-based Rystad Energy; This enables ECP to utilize Rystad Energy’s valuable data, tools and analytics for the production of web content, investor reports, and event programs, adding greater depth to ECP’s capability in analyzing African energy developments; Drawing on Rystad Energy’s impressive track record and credibility, and ECP’s experience in African markets, this cooperation will ensure Rystad Energy’s active participation in ECP events.