Bass Oil signs deal with Cooper Energy
Sydney-listed Bass Oil has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow Australian explorer Cooper Energy’s interest in three non-operated Cooper basin assets. Sydney-listed Bass Oil has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow Australian explorer Cooper Energy’s interest in three non-operated Cooper basin assets for A$650,000 ($487,451), it said on July 12. The deal also includes a 30% interest in the producing Worrior oil field.www.naturalgasworld.com
