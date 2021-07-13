Why Honesty in a Relationship Is So Important

Q My daughter started to show signs of acute anxiety two years ago, which quickly descended into psychosis and eventually resulted in her being sectioned on two separate occasions. She now lives alone (her choice) close to her mother in a house owned by me. She believes that some of her friends are the cause of all her woes and has taken to sending them abusive messages via social media. Some of these messages have, at my request, been forwarded to me by the recipients. They generally contain racist and threatening language together with her various theories about why she ended up being hospitalised. For the sake of my own mental health, I’ve stopped speaking to my daughter unless it’s to discuss matters relating to her house. I have constantly tried to ‘fix’ her – which, in most cases, has meant giving her a lengthy lecture and berating her for what seems to me like bad behaviour. I know she’s not well but I find that I resent more than sympathise with her, possibly because I realise that I can’t do anything to make her well. She’s 31, doesn’t work and refuses to speak to a healthcare professional or anyone else who doesn’t share her view of events past and present. I would like to have a relationship with her, but I don’t know how to deal with her moods, anger and skewed thinking. I guess what I’m asking for is guidance.