Jade Bird unveils 2021 US tour dates

Today, Houston, Texas’ multilingual collagists Khruangbin, who have been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, officially announce their 2021-2022 North American Tour. Especially praised for their telepathic musicianship, enigmatic-driven looks on stage and mesmerizing live shows, the upcoming 40+ run of dates sees Khruangbin playing their largest rooms to date including two sold-out nights headlining iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks, three sold-out nights at LA’s legendary Greek Theatre, two headlining shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in early 2022 and a first-ever headlining performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. Support for the upcoming tour includes an impressive array of curated artists including Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Kikagaku Moyo, Robert Ellis, Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, The Suffers, Vleux Farka Toure and Brijean.
