Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jade Bird unveils 2021 US tour dates

By Jackson Langford
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the lead up to the release of her new album, Jade Bird has announced a string of US tour dates for September and October. Set to kick off with festival performances at Colorado’s Bluebird Festival and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival in California, Bird will then play headline dates around the country before wrapping things up in New Orleans in late October.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
Person
Jade Bird
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Pj Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Tour#Nme#North American#The Independent 29#Missisippi Studios#Wa#Tractor Tavern 3#Boise#Underground Arts 16#Sixth I 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Rock Musicloudersound.com

PVRIS share details on upcoming "new era" and announce US tour

Pvris took to social media yesterday to share the news that they'll be debuting three new songs on their upcoming US tour, whilst welcoming fans into a whole "new era". The post read: "Welcome to the new era. We are debuting three new songs on tour to give you an advanced preview of what’s to come. It’s about to get crazy."
Madison, WI95.5 FM WIFC

AJR adds 2021 dates to US ‘OK ORCHESTRA’ tour

You won’t have to wait until next year to see AJR‘s OK ORCHESTRA tour. The brother trio has announced a run of live headlining dates for this fall, kicking off September 7 in Madison, Wisconsin. The trek will precede the previously announced 2022 OK ORCHESTRA tour, set to launch next April.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Harry Styles announces updated US tour dates

Harry Styles is returning to the stage this fall with a set of updated U.S. tour dates. The singer announced the new schedule for his Love On Tour, which was originally set to begin next month. Now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’ll kick off in September. Harry will finally get...
Musictmpresale.com

Jade Bird at The Basement in Columbus – pre-sale code

We have the Jade Bird presale password! This official Jade Bird presale is for the 2021 tour and grants immediate access to Jade Bird tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Jade Bird presale is immediate once you have registered.. Please don’t miss this epic chance to see...
MusicNew Haven Register

Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled U.S. Tour for Fall; European Dates 'Not Possible at This Time'

The news was less good for U.K. fans, who were told that tour dates in Europe —”for obvious reasons” — are “just not possible at this time.”. Once (re)scheduled to kick off in August, the U.S. tour will now begin Sept. 4 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena and end with a trio of Los Angeles-area shows at the Forum Nov. 17, 19 and 20. Tickets can be bought here.
Musicguitar.com

Thurston Moore announces North American tour dates for September 2021

Thurston Moore has announced dates for a brief tour in September which kicks off with one show in London before heading over to the US. Moore announced the tour on social media, but has been cryptic about who will be joining him onstage at the shows apart from fellow ex-Sonic Youth drummer, Steve Shelley.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Twiddle Announces 36-Date 2021 Fall Tour

Twiddle will hit the road this fall with an extensive crop of late-2021 tour dates, the Vermont jam quartet announced on Tuesday. The cross-country trek will keep Twiddle on the road from early September through mid-November with shows from coast to coast and in between. The tour kicks off on September 2nd at Anthology in Rochester, NY and also includes festival appearances at Adirondak Independence Music Festival in Lake George, NY (9/3); 4848 Festival in Snowshoe, WV (9/5); and Cripple Creek Music Festival in Fort Mitchell, KY (10/2).
MusicNME

100 gecs announce 10,000 gecs North American tour

100 gecs have announced a North American tour, kicking off later this year. Dubbed the 10,000 gecs Tour, the duo’s 34-stop circuit includes shows in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and their hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 16) through their website.
Houston, TXgratefulweb.com

Khruangbin announce fall US tour dates with support from Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Kikagaku Moyo & more

Today, Houston, Texas’ multilingual collagists Khruangbin, who have been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, officially announce their 2021-2022 North American Tour. Especially praised for their telepathic musicianship, enigmatic-driven looks on stage and mesmerizing live shows, the upcoming 40+ run of dates sees Khruangbin playing their largest rooms to date including two sold-out nights headlining iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks, three sold-out nights at LA’s legendary Greek Theatre, two headlining shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in early 2022 and a first-ever headlining performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. Support for the upcoming tour includes an impressive array of curated artists including Nick Hakim, Kadhja Bonet, Kikagaku Moyo, Robert Ellis, Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, The Suffers, Vleux Farka Toure and Brijean.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tycho & Ben Gibbard team up for new song “Only Love” (listen)

Tycho and Ben Gibbard have teamed up for a new song together, "Only Love." It pairs Ben's unmistakable voice with a glossy, shapeshifting electronic backdrop from Tycho, and there's a hint of psychedelia in the mix too. It doesn't exactly sound like The Postal Service, but its mix of electronics and Ben Gibbard vocals scratches a similar itch. Tycho's Scott Hansen says:
Musicq106fm.com

Phoebe Bridgers announces US headlining tour dates

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a U.S. tour for this fall. The headlining outing is set to kick off September 3 in St. Louis, and will wrap up in Washington, D.C. on October 26. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 16, at noon local time through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Registration is open now through Wednesday, July 14, at noon ET.
Musictheobelisk.net

Human Impact Announce Nov./Dec. Tour Dates

First, blah blah, it’s nice to see a list of tour dates. Specifically, it’s nice to see Human Impact, who released their self-titled debut (review here) in March 2020 and did one gig before the shutdown, get out and about. Third, it’s nice to see venues like Metro Gallery, Kung Fu Necktie, The Pyramid Scheme and so on resurface having in one way or the other weathered the hard times that were and may yet be again, depending on variants, vaccinations, politics, whatever else. Thinking about that last part I guess isn’t so nice.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Rolling Stones Unveil Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates for This Fall

The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” tour, which was originally slated for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic. The 2021 dates are set to kick off September 26 in St. Louis, with rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin following. The Stones have also added three new dates, including their very first time playing at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 13, along with dates in Los Angeles (October 17) and Las Vegas (November 6). The full itinerary is below.
Musicmxdwn.com

The Avalanches Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

The Australian duo, The Avalanches, announced their North America tour dates for next year. Even though the duo just celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album Since I Left You, the band’s first America tour was in 2017. It is worth mentioning, that after the release of their debut album 20 years ago, the band didn’t release anything for 16 years. Their sophomore album Wildflower was released in 2016, and their newest album We Will Always Love You dropped last year.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Keller Williams Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Various Bands

Keller Williams will hit the road for a string of fall 2021 tour dates as a solo act as well as with Keller & The Keels, Grateful Grass, Grateful Gospel, and more. The fall tour dates will slip in shortly after Keller’s ongoing summer tour schedule, beginning with the previously announced two-night Keller In The Caverns run in Pelham, TN on August 27th and 28th featuring nightly solo looping sets as well as a Keller & The Keels set and a Grateful Grass performance with Love Canon.
Musicnextmosh.com

Volbeat announce U.S. tour dates for September & October

Danish rock and metal favorites Volbeat have announced new tour dates in the United States for this September and October featuring support from The Hu, Municipal Waste and Twin Temple in select markets. See what’s been confirmed below (with more show announcements to be announced). ICYMI, Volbeat recently shared their...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

SeeYouSpaceCowboy & If I Die First announce fall U.S. tour dates

Share the post "SeeYouSpaceCowboy & If I Die First announce fall U.S. tour dates" SeeYouSpaceCowboy and If I Die First have announced plans to team up for a round of U.S tour dates this September and October — see the full schedule below. ICYMI, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and If I Die First...
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Jesse McCartney returns with “Kiss the World Goodbye,” new tour dates

The “Beautiful Soul” singer has released a new single and video, as has also announced upcoming tour dates. The new song, “Kiss the World Goodbye,” was inspired by Jesse’s fiancée, Katie Peterson, and will be featured on his sixth studio album New Stage due out this fall. The video features Jesse and Katie in a Bonnie & Clyde-type situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy