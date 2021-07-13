Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 1033 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Ryan AirField, Silver Bell and San Xavier Mission. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE