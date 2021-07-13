Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA...WESTERN COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM MST At 1033 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Corona De Tucson to 7 miles west of Kartchner Caverns State Park. Movement was south at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Vail, Sonoita, Elgin, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.

