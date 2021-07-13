Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lackawanna by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lackawanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 430 AM EDT. * At 133 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Carbondale, Waverly, Archbald, Dickson City, Clarks Summit, Mayfield, Clarks Green, Dalton, La Plume, East Benton, Tompkinsville, Fleetville, Wallsville, Mount Cobb, Blakely, Taylor, Jessup, Jermyn and Glenburn. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

