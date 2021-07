In our latest meeting, the Taprooms Committee took some time to discuss the current COVID-19 protocols in our different areas of the country and to share stories about how we are moving forward in our own taprooms. Though we span the country geographically, and regulations and restrictions vary widely among us, most of us have seen positive changes resulting from lifted restrictions for masking, social distancing, and reduced capacities, and all are looking forward to a return to some version of normalcy.