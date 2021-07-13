New phishing attack SpoofedScholars targets professors and writers specializing in the Middle East
Proofpoint security analysis details the latest attack that uses the lure of speaking at a conference to steal credentials. SpoofedScholars is a new credential phishing attack that uses a University of London website to steal information from researchers who specialize in the Middle East, according to new analysis from Proofpoint. Proofpoint reports that senior think tank analysts, journalists focused on Middle Eastern affairs and professors are the targets in this latest attack.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0