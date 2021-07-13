Vulnerability in Schneider Electric PLCs allows for undetectable remote takeover
Dubbed Modipwn, the vulnerability affects a wide variety of Modicon programmable logic controllers used in manufacturing, utilities, automation and other roles. A vulnerability discovered in Schneider Electric's Modicon programmable logic controllers, used in millions of devices worldwide, could allow a remote attacker to gain total and undetectable control over the chips, leading to remote code execution, malware installation and other security compromises.www.techrepublic.com
