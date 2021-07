France has remained on the UK’s “amber list” after Britain permitted the restart of international leisure travel on 17 May.However, President Macron announced a raft of new restrictions on 12 July that will affect both unvaccinated residents and visitors to the country.From 21 July, anyone wishing to visit a theatre, cinema, sports venue or festival that has an audience of more than 50 people will need to provide evidence in the form of a “pass sanitaire” that they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19.These restrictions will also extend to bars, cafes, restaurants, shopping centres, hospitals,...