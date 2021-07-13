Cancel
Spoiled Boy Insults Old Lady in a Mall Queue, Karma Punishes Him Immediately – Story of the Day

By Roshanak Hannani
A young man cuts in line during a huge clothing sale, telling others that he owns the mall. But he regrets it immediately when his father finds out. Gavin grew up with tons of privilege because his father, James Goodwin, owned several malls around the country. James’ childhood had been pretty average, and he was proud of his success. He also wanted to give his son everything in the world.

