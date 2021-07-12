Cancel
Public Health

Plans on track for July 19 easing, government confirms

By Travel Weekly Reporters
Travel Weekly
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to relax most Covid restrictions in England from July 19 are on track, the government has confirmed. Prime minister Boris Johnson said the easing would go ahead as planned in a televised briefing on Monday evening, following an earlier statement to the House of Commons from health secretary Savid Javid.

