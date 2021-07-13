Cancel
Public Health

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
(Reuters) - The Asia-Pacific region continues to battle major outbreaks due to the highly contagious Delta variant, while worries about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine emerged after rare cases of a neurological disorder were reported weeks after inoculation.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here for a case tracker and summary of news

EUROPE

* All health workers in France must get COVID-19 jabs and anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test under new rules announced by President Emmanuel Macron.

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologised as infections surged to their highest levels of the year.

* Spain’s two-week COVID-19 contagion rate kept rising on Monday, more than tripling in two weeks as infections have soared especially among young people.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea reported more than 1,000 new cases for a seventh straight day, as the country battles its worst-ever outbreak spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant

* Australia reported a slight easing in new COVID-19 cases in Sydney but left open the possibility of extending a lockdown in the country’s largest city.

* New Zealand said 13 more crew members of a fishing boat quarantined in Wellington have tested positive for COVID-19.*

India’s full rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said.

* Thailand will use AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac’s shot as their first dose.

AMERICAS

* At the request of the Supreme Court, Brazil’s federal police has formally opened a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of an Indian vaccine and could now question him, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* At least 44 people were killed and over 67 injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq’s southern city of Nassiriya.

* The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to close all activities for children, including summer clubs, from July 25 until further notice.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson said it is in discussions with the U.S. FDA, which added a warning to the company’s vaccine factsheet after rare cases of a neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, were reported six weeks after inoculation.

* Italian biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday after Wall Street hit record highs overnight, as investors awaited the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data, including key U.S. inflation figures. [MKTS/GLOB]

* China’s customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said the country’s trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year.

* The European Central Bank will start tapering its pandemic-related asset purchases after its September meeting and stop buying them by the end of March, according to a Reuters poll.

