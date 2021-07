I had a gentleman come up to me last summer as I was selling strawberries from my house in town. He said he wanted to take some back to his wife and son in the Detroit area. He had come to Cheboygan to pick up a purchase from an antique shop in town. He brought his metal detector, as he had traveled for a while — might as well make it worth the trip. He stopped at an attorney’s office to make sure where he could legally go. The receptionist said the attorney was out for lunch, but to come back in a half hour. By the way, did he like strawberries? Someone was selling them down the road.