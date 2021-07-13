Artificial intelligence firm hosts job fair today in Morgantown

From left, State Auditor JB McCuskey, DataRobot CEO Dan Wright and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee listen while Gov. Jim Justice speaks via Zoom at the June 9 press conference welcoming DataRobot to West Virginia. PHOTO BY ERIC CRAVEY

MORGANTOWN — Print copies of your resume and make plans to attend a job fair hosted by West Virginia's newest tech company.

Just over a month after announcing a partnership with West Virginia University, the state of West Virginia and the West Virginia State Auditor's office, artificial intelligence firm DataRobot is looking for talent.

On Tuesday, DataRobot will host a public job fair from 3-7 p.m. at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center.

On June 9, the company announced it had opened a new office at Vantage Ventures' Morgantown headquarters. The company plans to bring new jobs in the fast growing technology sector to West Virginia through expanded hiring in software engineering, professional services and customer support.

“In terms of the skills that we’ll need, we really need people who — more than anything — have a passion for solving hard problems with data. Anybody can do it. We have the ability to educate folks quickly so that they can get trained and start using the platform and solving problems and then that creates a flywheel where you want to do more,” DataRobot CEO Dan Wright told the Times West Virginian in June.

Sally Embrey, DataRobot’s vice president of public health and medical technologies, said she is looking forward to a long-term presence in the Mountain State.

"Last month’s announcement of DataRobot’s new Morgantown office has created significant interest in our company both locally and throughout West Virginia. We hope that Tuesday’s job fair will help build upon the momentum created by the announcement and showcase the talent available to support technology jobs in the state," Embrey said in a press release.

The partnership announced in June is a culmination of months of interactions that State Auditor JB McCuskey had with Wright when the state auditor’s office was searching for tools to enhance McCuskey’s transparency initiative relating to the American Rescue Plan and how the state’s municipalities use those funds.

“The thing that Dan and I share in common is that we understand that AI is the way that you solve big problems,” McCuskey said in June.

McCuskey said AI is going to transform the way government works in West Virginia.

“It’s going to give us new windows into our own data. It’s going to allow us to understand ‘How can we harness the power of taxpayer dollars in the most efficient way possible to generate the outcomes that the government is supposed to be creating? How can we feed children? How can we make sure daycares stay open? How can we make sure pandemics are responded to and roads are paved? And none of these things are possible if you don’t know what’s coming,” McCuskey said.

The Erickson Alumni Center is located at 1 Alumni Drive in Morgantown. Job seekers may register online here.