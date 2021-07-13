Cancel
Fairmont, WV

Palatine Park hosts an Appalachian All-Star Weekend

By Eric Cravey
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 14 days ago
Fairmont — This weekend, Appalachian music takes center stage at Palatine Park.

Dubbed "The Appalachian All-Star Weekend," performers will include the band Ducain, out of Hurricane and Huntington, along with the band The Bones of J.R. Jones.

"The park is eager to showcase the best of what West Virginia music has to offer," states a press release from park officials.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. July 17 and admission is free.

Ducain, who signed a one-year record contract with Mon Hills Records, which is part of the West Virginia University Music Industry Program, hails from the hills of Hurricane and Huntington.

Lead singer and songwriter Jeremy Sargent said the band draws inspiration from acts such as Kings of Leon, The Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Having recently released new music, the band has had success in Europe in particular. Along with Sargent, Ducain is comprised of Austin Lewis, Rich Mills and Jared Holley.

The one-man band The Bones of J.R. Jones is set to bring to life the diverse sounds of Appalachian Music. Loving the banjo and gospel hymns, Jones looks up to artists like R.L. Burnside and The Carter Family. While his shows are visually impressive, the songs he sings are equally powerful.

"Over the course of three full-length albums and two EPs, Jonathon Robert Linaberry — the songwriter, storyteller, visual artist, and one-man band behind The Bones of J.R. Jones — has woven his own tapestry of American roots music. It's a classic sound for the modern world, influenced not only by blues, soul, and forward-thinking folk, but also by J.R.'s environment," states Jones' website.

Linaberry released the 6-song EP entitled "A Celebration" on March 19.

For more information, visit the park's new website palatineparkwv.com where the events will be livestreamed.

Find Palatine Park on Facebook @palatineparkwv and Instagram @palatineparkfairmont

Fairmont, WV
