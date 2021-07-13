Will You Help Flat Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Flat! Flat is an 11 year old neutered male and he’s one handsome fella! Flat likes to think of himself as the king of the world and he’s used to getting what he wants! He previously lived and indoor/outdoor lifestyle and showed his previous owner that he wasn’t happy being confined to just the indoors. We think he’d do best in an environment where he can continuing going outside. He previously lived with dogs and did well with them but we aren’t sure how he’d do with other cats. He absolutely loves to follow you around and to get pets and attention. He is currently eating a special diet for his urinary tract so a good relationship with your vet is a plus! His adoption fee is $200. If you are interested opening your home to Flat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!