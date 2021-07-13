Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 'peaceful co-parenting relationship'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green now have a "peaceful co-parenting relationship" for the sake of their three children Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Megan Fox Goes Viral For Celebrating Bisexuality In Gay Pride Post

In a now-viral post on Instagram, actress Megan Fox accentuated her Gay Pride with a rainbow manicure, captioning, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”. In a 2009 interview with Esquire Magazine, Fox was unapologetic about her bisexuality, saying, “I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately I’ve been obsessed with JENNA JAMESON, but… oh boy.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Can Barely Keep It Together as Her Kids Try to Sneakily Crash Her Interview

Megan Fox had a couple of special guests make an appearance during her Today Show interview. On Monday, two of the actress's sons snuck onto the screen while she was promoting her latest project Till Death in a conversation with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. In a world of virtual meetings and interviews, many parents know the feeling of a surprise (and usually unasked for) cameo from kids in the background.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Can't Hide Her Affection for Brian Austin Green in Birthday Tribute

Sharna Burgess didn't hold back when it came to her "mushy" birthday message to boyfriend Brian Austin Green! The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor's 48th birthday, sharing some sweet photos dating back to his childhood. "Mushy Instagram posts aren’t really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…" Burgess began her caption, joking that he could thank his mom for providing the baby pictures.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Responds to Lala Kent’s Apparent Shade at the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Premiere, ‘Pump Rules’ Star Denies Feud

Water under the bridge? Megan Fox wasn’t too concerned by what some fans thought was a dig by Lala Kent at the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere. Fox, 35, didn’t attend the Los Angeles event on Monday, July 19, crediting a rise in the city’s COVID-19 cases for her absence. Kent, 30, accompanied the film’s director and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and seemingly threw shade at the Transformers actress when she posted an Instagram Story photo of herself directly blocking Fox on the movie’s poster.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Lala Kent And Megan Fox

Lala Kent and Megan Fox got to know each other while Fox was filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass," which was directed by Kent's fiance, Randall Emmett. It's unclear just how much time the two women spent together throughout the production process, but Kent had nothing but great things to say about Fox — and her beau Machine Gun Kelly — during an interview with Hollywood Life back in May. "I don't know what will happen with them. I think that they're a great couple and super fun so I hope that they last forever. They're both beautiful people. They would make some hot kids," Kent told the outlet.
Guadalupe, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Share A Kiss On Romantic Getaway To Guadalupe Island — Photo

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess looked so loved-up in a new snap, just days after she revealed the duo were swimming with sharks in Guadalupe Island. Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, have celebrated his birthday in style. The pair jetted off for a romantic getaway on Guadalupe Island, and most recently shared a snap of themselves kissing. “Still alive,” Sharna captioned her July 17 post, adding a winking face and a shark emoji, referencing their recent aquatic activity. In the pic, the professional dancer cut a casual figure in a powder blue sweater as she tired her hair back in a top knot. Her beau also donned a grey sweater, as he planted a sweet kiss on her.
Relationshipscodelist.biz

Because he likes to wear clothes: Megan Fox’s son is teased

Megan Fox (35) is protective of her children! Since last year, the actress has been making headlines especially with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (31). Another part of her private life, however, keeps the Transformers actress out of the public eye: her role as the mother of three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (48). In a recent interview Megan but now that one of her sons has already been bullied because of his girls’ clothes.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Sharna Burgess Says It's "Hard to Imagine" Life Before Brian Austin Green in Passionate Tribute

Brian Austin Green is enjoying quite the special day as he and girlfriend Sharna Burgess celebrate his first birthday since they started dating. Sharna took to Instagram on Thursday, July 15 to post a birthday tribute marking the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum turning 48 years old. She shared a carousel of pics that included one of Brian lounging in a hot tub, along with a few throwback pics from when he was much younger that his mom had passed along. "Mushy Instagram posts aren't really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…," the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars performer wrote. "You are my best friend and my favorite human, it's hard to imagine before you because...
Refinery29

Megan Fox Just Revealed The Incident That Made Her Give Up Alcohol

Megan Fox is known for telling it like it is, and in a new interview she has spoken candidly about the incident which compelled her to give up alcohol. During an interview with Who What Wear, the actress revealed that her watershed moment came at the Golden Globe Awards in 2009. She was seated at a suitably starry table with Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers, and the champagne was flowing freely.
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Worried mother: Megan Fox wants to protect her son from bullying at school – Panorama

Megan Fox has a lot to do as a mother of three children. As she revealed in a recent interview, she is very worried about her eldest son. He is bullied online and at school. Megan Fox (35) has spoken according to “People” in an interview with the US edition of the magazine “Instyle” about the bullying attacks against her son. On the Internet, some are said to make fun of their eldest son Noah Shannon Green (8). Even at school, the boy is not spared. The reason: The eight-year-old likes to wear clothes. Fox wants to protect her son from the hateful comments.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Till Death Do They Part? All About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Steamy Romance

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Megan Fox Was Actually MGK's Teenage Crush, Believe It Or Not

Dreams do come true! At least, if you’re Machine Gun Kelly, they do. The rapper recently revealed that he has been crushing on Megan Fox for quite some time. During an interview with GQ, published on July 15, MGK admitted that he had a Megan Fox poster hanging in his bedroom as a teenager. As if we needed any more proof that these lovebirds were ~destined~ to be together.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Public Healthswiowanewssource.com

Megan Fox skips premiere due to coronavirus concerns

Megan Fox skipped the Los Angeles premiere of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' because of coronavirus concerns. The 35-year-old actress pulled out of the event at Regal LA Live on Monday (19.07.21) due to the ongoing worry of rising case numbers in the city, which has recently ordered people to start wearing masks when mixing indoors again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy