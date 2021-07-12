Cancel
Wilcox, NE

Floyd Dale Christiancy, 60 years of age, of Wilcox

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Memorial Service for Floyd D. Christiancy will be held at a later date. Floyd Dale Christiancy, 60 years of age, of Wilcox, died, on July 11, 2021, at his home near Wilcox, Nebraska. Floyd was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 17, 1961, the youngest of three children, born to Floyd Dale Sr. and Marabelle (Scheil) Christiancy. As a child growing up, he participated in Drum and Bugle Corp. and on the weekends with his father they would build models. He quickly grew to love model building and has become an avid model builder for life. He received his primary education from the Lincoln Public Schools in Lincoln, Nebraska and later attended Southeast High School. Floyd received his GED from Bryan Learning Center. He pursued higher education and received an Associate’s Degree in Graphic Arts from Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska.

