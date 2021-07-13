Cancel
Advocacy

Making a difference in our community — Richard Tracy

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Tracy tells everyone what volunteering means to him. What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?. "I have been very fortunate to belong to several organizations in my life that have helped different causes. I raised my family in the church, and have had role models who have encouraged and involved me in a variety of volunteer work. These experiences have shown me how much our actions, big and small, can affect other people in positive ways. I have been fortunate and wanted to continue to make a difference after retirement. I found an organization where I felt I could be useful and help people in their time of need."

