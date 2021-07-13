Watch Ringo Starr, fans celebrate peace and love on his 81st birthday

Happy Birthday to the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, who turns 78 today (July 26th)!!! Jagger will always be best known as being's rock's preeminent frontman and along with Keith Richards, has written some of the most enduring and important songs of the rock era, including “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,” “Under My Thumb,” “Gimme Shelter,” “You Can't Always Get What You Want,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Get Off My Cloud,” “Brown Sugar,” “Let's Spend The Night Together,” “As Tears Go By,” “Street Fighting Man,” “She's A Rainbow,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Jumpin' Jack Flash,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Angie,” “Paint It, Black,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Waiting On A Friend,” “Miss You,” “Emotional Rescue,” “Fool To Cry,” “Wild Horses” “Sympathy For The Devil,” “It's Only Rock N' Roll,” “Start Me Up,” and literally hundreds of others.
Comments / 0