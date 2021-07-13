Wagoner Farmers Market fills downtown space

WAGONER — A farmers market now fills a space left after a fire consumed most of a longtime downtown landmark.

Wagoner Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 7-9 p.m. Saturdays in the 100 block of South Main Street.

"We're just trying to give the community something that they didn't have before," said director and manager Carol Jones. "We want our community to have a place to come, get fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and to have a family atmosphere downtown to just kind of hang out and enjoy our downtown area. We want it to grow.

The market sets up on the site of the former Owl Drugs building, which was among four historic downtown buildings destroyed by fire in July 2017. The shell of the building, which dated to the 1880s was later torn down.

The market has used the space since mid-June for vendors of produce, honey, meat, crafts, wine and other products. The market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

A pie baking contest will be staged this Saturday at the market. Jones said contestants can bake any type of pie, "but it has to incorporate blueberry."

"July is really when the blueberries are ripe, that's why we went for that," she said.

People interested in entering may email wagonermarket@gmail.com. Deadline to apply is Thursday. Cost is $10 per entry.

Contestants may bring their pies 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday for judging. Jones said the market has 17 vendors "and growing."

"We're super excited it's went as good as it has," she said. "We have a lot of vendors that sell out every Saturday."

Linda Hofschulte of Wagoner said comes every Saturday.

"I just like that you can come visit with all the people you know," she said. "And I love homemade stuff — that's my thing."

Ron Lee, a market manager, said he has seen how the market has grown over the past month. Lee said he normally sells baked goods at his booth, but spent this past Saturday selling sweet corn from Fort Gibson.

"It's been kind of a learning experience, so we're starting later, " Lee said. "The fall stuff, we're anticipating having that. We already talked to vendors who are going to bring it. We're set to go to October."

Jones operates Fragrant Forest Farms, which sells honey and produce.

"We've got some people who are from different areas," she said.

The market sponsors events beyond selling.

Jones said there is live music at 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Wagoner Arts Alliance will have paint days, she said.

If you go

WHAT: Wagoner Farmers Market.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

WHERE: 100 Block, South Main Street, Wagoner.