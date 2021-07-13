Sheri Hamel Greene Hess DAVENPORT, Fla. — Sheri Hamel Greene Hess passed unexpectedly at her home in Davenport, Florida, on June 30, 2021. Born May 15, 1971, in Claremont, New Hampshire, to veteran and retired firefighter John Hamel and devoted mother Patricia (Ruest) Baker, Sheri was the younger to her sister, Becky Herrington. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hess, her father, John Hamel and stepmother Debra (Lamery) Hamel, of Claremont, New Hampshire; her mother, Patricia (Ruest) Baker and stepfather Robert Baker, of Davenport, Florida; and sister, Becky Herrington and brother-in-law John Herrington, of Manchester, Vermont. She is also survived by her uncle, Richard Ruest and his wife, Jacqui, of Ludlow, Massachusetts; her aunt, Shirley McNutt, of Ascutney, Vermont; niece, Brandy Fortin; and cousins, John Prouty, Tony Ruest and Andrea Ruest. As well, by her extended family, Ellis and Stacey Hess of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Gary Hess and Sarah Gibson, of Sacramento, California. A graveside service will be held in the West Claremont Burial Grounds in Old Church Road Thursday afternoon, July 15, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St. Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.