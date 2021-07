Moody's downgrades Credit Suisse's senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.