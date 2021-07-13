Special Weather Statement issued for Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Schuylkill At 128 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain moving northeast through Schuylkill County. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Tamaqua, Schuylkill Haven, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Ashland, Orwigsburg, Mcadoo, Pine Grove, Port Carbon, Tremont, Girardville, Hometown, Tower City, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia and Friedensburg.alerts.weather.gov
