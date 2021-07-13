Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 1100 PM MST At 1028 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over North Mountain Park, or near Phoenix, moving southwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, El Mirage, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Laveen, Sun City, Glendale Sports Complex, Piestewa Peak Park, Deer Valley Airport, North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Phoenix, Downtown Glendale, Camelback Ranch and Metro Center Mall. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 135 and 151. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 216. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.